Special Report: Kaj 5 years later

On March 20, 2012, the lives of every member of the Shrode family from Evansville changed. The family’s youngest child, seven-month-old Kaj, was badly burned in a fire.

Kaj and his then four-year-old brother were in the family van. Their dad, Robert, went inside for a few moments, and in that time, Kaj’s brother found a lighter. The van caught fire. Robert was able to save Kaj, but not before his youngest son suffered burns to 60% of his body.

Since then, Kaj has come a long way. But as the five-year anniversary of the accident approaches, he continues to battle. In fact, that’s part of Kaj’s mantra, that he’s “brave, strong, and smart; built for battle”.

“It really hurts so bad that I just make myself cry,” Kaj said about some of his recovery.



So far, he’s undergone 37 surgeries. Many of them are skin graft surgeries that he’ll continue to need as he grows. His mom, Amanda Shrode, says he usually gets five to six months between graft surgeries at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Cincinnati. The latest round in January put him in splints on his legs and left arm.

"Just from that initial injury, the fallout is what we deal with now," Amanda explained. “In between surgeries, his normal is, he still has stuff going on. There’s always something that we’re treating, there’s always something that he’s in the process of healing. There’s something that we’re waiting on before the next surgery. So he basically operates on a continuous surgery countdown…But in between, we let him do as much as is safe for him.”

Amanda says Kaj now knows what happened. He was curious and asked a lot of questions.

"One day he looked in the mirror, and he looked at me, and he looked at himself, and he just got really quiet. And I was just like, ‘What's wrong, Kaj?’ And he said something about how he didn't have hair. I think it was the first time that he realized that he looked different than me.”

Despite his injuries, Kaj is like any other kid in a lot of ways. He likes to play video games, watch movies and do “crazy stuff”. He even admitted to messing up his room.



Amanda is ok with that mess because she wasn’t sure she’d ever see it. Now she knows Kaj can do most anything.



"He is so brave. He's had to be so brave. But he is also five, and he reminds you that he's five a lot. Part of being brave is being scared. And he is scared, and he is very five, and he knows that that is part of it, that he's going to be scared, but he has to be brave. So he does, he is. And that's how we kind of live around here. That's what he teaches our older kids without them even knowing it. They are tougher for having Kaj as a brother. They are stronger emotionally in every way. They are stronger by watching Kaj, even if they don't know it yet,” Amanda said.

“I haven't really been through what he's been through. And I feel like he could teach me cause he's been through a lot and he knows what to do, and I don't really go through all that,” said Kaj’s 11-year-old sister, Ella.

Kaj faces other daily hurdles. His immune system is deficient. Amanda says he can’t tell temperature difference in his hands and doesn’t feel pain on the top of his head. It was burned to the bone in the fire. He lost sweat glands and stays inside when it’s over 70 degrees.

"Five years’ worth of watching him has just taught me how to be tough in all areas of my life… He's taught me how to just be resilient, because I don't know how he does it. I really don't know how he does it,” said Amanda.

Next year, Kaj heads to kindergarten. He’s got his ABCs down. Amanda says he’s ready, even if she’s not. She worries because of all he’s been through.

"I want what any mother wants for their kids, and that is for them to grow up feeling confident in their own skin, comfortable with who they are,” Amanda said. “I don't want somebody telling him he can't do something, ever."

“He does look a little bit different than most of us. And I would want them to think he's different, that's ok, not that he has to look like everybody else," added Kaj’s sister, Ella.

Until recently, Kaj was the baby of the family. But, eight months ago, a new brother, Sebastian, joined the Shrode family. Balancing Kaj’s medical needs, and life with three other children keeps Amanda and her husband Robert busy.

“It’s all about teamwork. And if we didn’t have that, it just would not run smoothly. But it runs as well as it does and we function the way that we do because we all work together, constantly, constantly,” Amanda said.

When Kaj was hurt, many people in the community came together to support him and the Shrode family. All these years later, Amanda says she still sees that love. On a recent trip to a restaurant, for example, a couple paid for their meals.

"I caught ‘em whenever they were running out and said, ‘Thank you, you didn't have to do that.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, but I did. That's Kaj, and I'm a Shriner.’ I don't get got often, and that got me. That got me," Amanda explained. She says people will sometimes recognize Kaj when they go places. “It’s nice to know that people… care.”

Life may always be a battle for Kaj. But, he seems to be ready for it. After all, he is brave, strong and smart. And built for battle.

“It’s crazy to think about the path that his life was on when he was a baby. Whatever it was is gone now. It’s something completely different. But, as horrible as this has been for our family, good can come out of anything. And it’s changed my older kids. It’s changed me. It’s changed our whole family, anyone who cares about him because just living it with him, living it with him makes you better.”

"Push harder, don't stop, we tell him that all the time,” said Amanda. "He's literally built for anything, to face anything, and so are we."

The Shrodes celebrate “Kaj Day” on the anniversary of the fire each year. They do whatever Kaj wants that day. He’s also getting ready for his first big trip. The family heads to New Mexico in April.

Amanda plans to publish a book next year about everything that happened and how they’ve dealt with it. She says profits will go to Shriners and possibly another non-profit.

