Starbucks coming to new downtown Evansville hotel

A new Starbuck's is coming to downtown Evansville.

City officials tell us that the new DoubleTree by Hilton will open a Starbuck's inside the hotel.

While an exact timeline is yet to be set, city officials tell us the popular coffee shop should open in the next few months.

The downtown hotel has been open for just over two weeks.

We will continue to watch for updates in the development.

