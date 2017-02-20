Henderson's Methodist Hospital earns accreditation

A local hospital has been granted a three-year accreditation of their cancer program.

Henderson's Methodist Hospital is the only University of Kentucky affiliated hospital in western Kentucky to earn the accreditation by the Commission of Cancer.

Methodist is a member of the Markey Cancer Center Affiliate Network.

According to officials, Methodist met more than 30 standards by the C.O.C. and they tell us they're very proud of the hard work by their team of doctors and staff.

Officials tell us it's taken 24 months of work to become accredited.

