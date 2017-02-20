Lane restriction expected for southbound Twin Bridge

Drivers can expect another lane restriction on the Twin Bridges.

A contractor is planning a lane restriction on the southbound bridge on Thursday and again over the weekend.

The lane restriction will be in place from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

They'll continue work to install a solar navigation lighting system.

Crews will be back out at 9 a.m. Friday and will work all week until sometime Sunday afternoon.

