Big changes coming to OCTC

Big changes are coming to the Owensboro Community and Technical College.

They are making room for special labs to get students even more prepared for the workforce.

OCTC was one of the many schools throughout Kentucky chosen to receive these grants. It's all part of a state initiative to advance workforce development.

School officials tell us they plan to put the new equipment in the Hancock County campus in Lewisport and the downtown Owensboro campus. The new equipment will help train students to work different high-tech systems they will encounter in the workforce.

$100,000 of the $1.2-million for the Lewisport campus will be for renovations to make room for the new equipment.

The rest of the money will go to the downtown Owensboro campus.

Officials say the campuses should start seeing these changes within the year.

