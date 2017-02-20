Norman Barassi sentenced to life in prison for 2014 murder

A Hopkins County judge sentenced Norman Barassi to life in prison for the stabbing death of Phillip Phelps back in 2014.

Barassi was also sentenced to five years in prison for tampering with physical evidence. That will run concurrently with his murder sentence.

Barassi relieved his attorney of his duties. He has been appointed a public defender if he wants to appeal. He has 30 days to do so.

Before he was relieved of his duties, Barassi's attorney maintained his position that he believed Barassi wasn't the one who killed Phelps.

