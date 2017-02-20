Car flipped in Henderson, driver taken to the hospital

A driver is recovering after his car flipped over Monday morning in Henderson.

Firefighters say it happened around 9:00 a.m. on South Green Street near Los Toribio.

Witnesses say it looked like a tire blew, and the driver ran off the road. His car flipped and landed up an embankment.

Firefighters had to pull the driver from the car. They say he was alert as he was taken to Methodist Hospital.

The southbound lanes of South Green Street were closed as crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes are back open.

