Police: Burrito used in crime

Evansville Police say a man broke out a window... with a burrito.

It happened Sunday evening at a home on East Columbia Street.

The victim says the suspect was upset because his wife wasn't at the house.

The two men got into an argument, and that's when the victim says the window was broken.

He says the suspect took off on his bike.

Police say they found refried beans on the window. No one was hurt.

