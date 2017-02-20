Report: Mom accused of leaving baby alone in cold car behind bars again

The mother accused of leaving her baby alone in a cold car so she could steal several items is back behind bars.

[PREVIOUS: Baby found alone in cold car overnight; mother, father arrested]

According to the sheriff's office, on February 11, deputies checked out a burglary in the St. Henry area. Deputies say several guns and ammunition were reported stolen.

We're told 18-year-old Justice Mundy became a suspect during the investigation and she was arrested Friday on theft charges.

Deputies say a 15-year-old boy was also cited into juvenile court in connection with the case.

The sheriff's office says all the guns were recovered.

Mundy was also arrested back in December after police say officers found her 6-month-old baby alone in a cold car overnight while she and the baby's father, 22-years-old Austin Elliot, committed several thefts.

Munday and Elliot are facing theft and neglect charges in that case.

