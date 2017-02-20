Counselors available Monday for Northeast Dubois HS students, staff

Students and staff at Northeast Dubois High School will be able to talk to a counselor if needed on Monday.

A senior student died in a weekend crash.

[PREVIOUS: Dubois Co. teen killed in single vehicle accident]

The sheriff's office says 17-year-old Chad Knies of Celestine was driving his truck on Purdue Farm Rd. when he hit an embankment and rolled over into a field.

Deputies say Knies died at the scene.

They say they're waiting on toxicology results to say if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Northeast Dubois high school says grief counselors will be at St. Celestine Parish Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. A prayer service will be held at the church at 2.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.