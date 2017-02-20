Crews respond to fire at Evansville recycling business

Evansville fire crews were called to a west side business because of a fire.

Officials say a pile of foam material caught on fire outside a building at Fligeltaub Recycling Center around 1 Monday morning.

We're told the material was combustible and more than likely the cause of the fire.

EFD had it under control quickly and no one was hurt.

