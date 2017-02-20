Cause of fire near downtown Princeton under investigation

Crews were called to the scene of a fire near downtown Princeton Monday morning.

It happened at the corner of East Kentucky and South Gibson Streets just before 3:30.

According to the Princeton Fire Chief, it's unclear where the fire started and how it started.

No one was inside at the time, but firefighters say they didn't know that when they arrived on the scene.

"Within about 20 minutes, we realized there was nobody in the home," said Princeton Fire Chief Mike Pflug. One of the neighbors came out and said she hadn't seen anybody around the house in about a week, but you never know. When we first arrive on scene, we treat every scene as if there is someone inside the house," Pflug said.

We're told the fire damaged the first and second floors of the home.

We'll let you know if and when firefighters determine what started that fire.

