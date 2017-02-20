WATCH: Dense fog will cause difficult driving conditions through the morning commute. Tune in now for Byron's forecast.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: There's a dense fog advisory until 8:00 a.m. Visibility is a quarter-mile or less in some places. Rapid changes in visibility will cause difficult driving conditions through the morning commute. Fog will give way to some sun with mild temps near 70.

BREAKING: Breaking news this morning in Princeton. Crews are on the scene of a fire just south of downtown. Hillary Simon is on the scene, and will have the details on Sunrise.

EVANSVILLE FIRE: Evansville fire crews were called to a west side business because of a fire. Officials say a pile of foam material caught on fire outside a building at Fligaltaub Recycling Center around 1 this morning.

DELPHI MURDERS: We have an update on the murder of two teenage girls in the small town of Delphi, Indiana. State Police have identified their main suspect in the case.

NOT MY PRESIDENTS DAY: Today, large crowds across America are expected for "Not My Presidents Day" rallies. The Anti-Trump protests started yesterday, with a march outside Chicago's Trump Tower. Rallies are planned today in at least a dozen cities, including New York, LA and DC.

TRUMP WHITE HOUSE: Meanwhile, the president is set to return to the White House today, after his third straight weekend at his Mar-A-Lago Club in Florida. He spent the weekend interviewing candidates for the still-vacant National Security Adviser position, as well as getting an early start on his re-election campaign.

LADY TROJANS TO STATE: The Wood Memorial Lady Trojans are heading to state! They beat Tindley Saturday in Jeffersonville to earn the Class A Semi-State title. Wood senior Brenna Maikranz led the way to a 59-50 victory with 18 points. The Trojans play Union City Saturday for the state title. We'll hear from the winners on Sunrise.

