Efforts to restrict smoking in KY underway

More than 20 employees at Spectrum's Evansville call center lost their jobs, and the call center's closed.More >>
The "Kentucky Kid" Nicky Hayden, 35, has died. Hayden was in a crash while on his bicycle last week in Italy.More >>
Starting Tuesday night, some inmates at the Vanderburgh County Jail could be moved to jails in other counties to ease overcrowding.More >>
We have a traffic alert to pass along to you for Tuesday. Hundreds of motorcycle riders heading to Washington D.C. are expected to make a pit stop in Gibson County.More >>
Ford Center officials say security is always top of mind. Monday's attack in Manchester, is a perfect example of why. Victory theater and Ford Center Executive Director Scott Schoenike says concerts bring in the most people.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
