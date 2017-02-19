Jeremy Tighe memorial event helps another Tri-State firefighter

The McCutchanville Fire Department hosted a chili cook-off to keep their fallen firefighter's memory alive while, at the same time, helping out another. It's an event that keeps bringing people in.

"Approximately five years ago, Jeremy Tighe was in an accident involving one of our apparatuses." Lt. of Membership at McCutchanville Fire Dept.Brandon Elliott said. "So for the last five years, we have been getting together and doing a chili cook-off as a benefit for him."

Tighe was 18-years-old when the accident happened. On Sunday, just a few days before the anniversary of Tighe's death, the McCutchanville Fire Department hosted another chili cook-off to help benefit another firefighter recovering from a recent accident.

The homemade chili kept firefighters from Scott Township and McCutchanville busy all morning. They started cooking at 8 a.m. and began selling around noon.

"It was supposed to go from noon to five, but we ran out of chili around 1:30, 2 o'clock," Elliott said

Thanks to a few more donations, the department was able to feed a few more mouths.

The soup was sold at $5 for half a gallon and $10 for a whole one. People also brought in desserts and other food items as well.

The McCutchanville Department raised several thousand dollars from the event. Fire officials tell us they were pleased with the turnout of the event and will do everything they can to keep Tighe's memory alive.

"On behalf of Jeremy, get the community together and let everybody see what we do and how we reflect on the brotherhood of firefighters," Elliott said.

In total, the department raised over $2,300.

All of the money raised will go toward German Township Firefighter Christopher Taylor who was involved in a motorcycle accident a couple weeks ago.

