Jeremy Tighe memorial event helps another Tri-State firefighter - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Jeremy Tighe memorial event helps another Tri-State firefighter

Posted by Brittany Harry, Reporter
Connect
Remembering Jeremy Tighe(WFIE) Remembering Jeremy Tighe(WFIE)
Chili sold out quick(McCutchanville Fire Dept.) Chili sold out quick(McCutchanville Fire Dept.)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The McCutchanville Fire Department hosted a chili cook-off to keep their fallen firefighter's memory alive while, at the same time, helping out another. It's an event that keeps bringing people in.

"Approximately five years ago, Jeremy Tighe was in an accident involving one of our apparatuses." Lt. of Membership at McCutchanville Fire Dept.Brandon Elliott said. "So for the last five years, we have been getting together and doing a chili cook-off as a benefit for him." 

Tighe was 18-years-old when the accident happened. On Sunday, just a few days before the anniversary of Tighe's death, the McCutchanville Fire Department hosted another chili cook-off to help benefit another firefighter recovering from a recent accident.

The homemade chili kept firefighters from Scott Township and McCutchanville busy all morning. They started cooking at 8 a.m. and began selling around noon. 

"It was supposed to go from noon to five, but we ran out of chili around 1:30, 2 o'clock," Elliott said

Thanks to a few more donations, the department was able to feed a few more mouths.  

The soup was sold at $5 for half a gallon and $10 for a whole one. People also brought in desserts and other food items as well.

The McCutchanville Department raised several thousand dollars from the event. Fire officials tell us they were pleased with the turnout of the event and will do everything they can to keep Tighe's memory alive.

"On behalf of Jeremy, get the community together and let everybody see what we do and how we reflect on the brotherhood of firefighters," Elliott said.

In total, the department raised over $2,300. 

All of the money raised will go toward German Township Firefighter Christopher Taylor who was involved in a motorcycle accident a couple weeks ago. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:26:19 GMT

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

  • Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

  • Arrest made in discovery of opium poppy plants in Catawba County

    Arrest made in discovery of opium poppy plants in Catawba County

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:34:17 GMT
    Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV)Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV)

    The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.

    More >>

    The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly