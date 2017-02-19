Baseball Falls to Saint Joseph's, 4-2

The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team went toe-to-toe with Saint Joseph's in an offensive battle on Sunday afternoon with the two teams combining for 19 hits, but the Panthers fell short, dropping a 4-2 non-conference game at USA Stadium in Millington, Tenn.

Saint Joseph's tacked on two runs in the top of the third to take a 2-0 lead. The Panthers responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, Josh Galvan hit a double to right center and scored on a single from Adam Brown allowed Galvan to score and cut the deficit to one.

Entering the seventh inning, Saint Joseph's was holding onto a 4-1 lead that was quickly cut to two. Galvan took advantage of a wild pitch to reach third base, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Brown.

The Panthers threatened with one runner in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth after Cody Bridges knocked a single through the right side with one out. Bridge stole second but was unable to be brought home.

Bridges and Joseph Burke each went two-for-four at the plate while Galvan was two-for-five with two runs scored. Brown tabbed two runs batted in after batting one-for-three.

Ryan Hundley suffered his second loss of the season after throwing 5.0 innings and giving up three runs off of six hits. Alex Franzen pitched 4.0 innings of relief, striking out four and allowing one run and three hits.

Courtesy: KWC Media Relations