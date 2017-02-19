Indiana Boys H.S. Basketball Pairings - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Indiana Boys H.S. Basketball Pairings

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Indiana Boys H.S. Basketball Pairings

First Round February 28th

Semi-Finals are on March 3rd

1A Sectional 63 at North Daviess

Feb. 28th First Round

Vincennes Rivet vs. Loogootee: Winner Plays North Daviess

Semi-Final March 3rd

Washington Catholic vs Shoals

1A Sectional 64 at Wood Memorial

Wood Memorial vs Springs Valley: Winner Plays Evansville Day

Cannelton vs Northeast Dubois: Winner Plays Tecumseh

2A Sectional 48 at Southridge

North Posey vs Mater Dei: Winner Plays South Spencer

Forest Park vs Perry Central: Winner Plays Tell City

3A Sectional 31 at Washington

Jasper vs Washington: Winner Plays Pike Central

Vincennes Lincoln vs Southridge: Winner Plays Princeton

3A Sectional 32 at Boonville

Mt. Vernon vs. Boonville: Winner Plays Heritage Hills

Boonville vs Gibson Southern: Winner Plays Memorial

4A Sectional 16 at Evansville North

Feb 28th First Round

North vs Central: Winner Plays Castle

March 3rd Semi-Final

Harrison vs Reitz

