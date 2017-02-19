Officials investigating barn fire in Utica

Several fire crews responded to a large fire in Utica on Sunday afternoon. That fire destroyed a lot of one family's property.

Fire officials are investigating after neighbors living off Greenback Road alerted them to a possible fire near their home.

Officials say they got the call around 12:30 p.m. and when they got there, the fire was fully engulfed.

Daviess County, Utica, and Mosleyville fire officials all responded. It took crews about 30 minutes to fight the blaze.

The family didn't want cameras on their property, but I am told two outbuildings, three vehicles, and a tow truck were all destroyed in the fire.

Right now, crews are working to determine a cause of the fire, but tell us at this point, it's not considered suspicious.

Fire investigators will be out on Monday to try and figure it out.

