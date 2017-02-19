Hoosiers Fall At Nebraska, 67-64

Indiana could not overcome hot shooting from the Nebraska Huskers on Sunday afternoon as it fell, 67-64, inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Junior guard Tyra Buss paced Indiana with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals and junior guard Amanda Cahill turned in her 10th double-double of the season with 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Senior guards Karlee McBride and Alexis Gassion each put in 12 points and senior center Jenn Anderson grabbed eight rebounds in the loss.

The Hoosiers (18-9, 8-6 B1G) countered with just a 39.3 field goal percentage, going just 25 percent from 3-point range. IU was also outrebounded, 34-32, and went 69 percent from the free throw line. On the opposite end, the Huskers were paced its third-best field goal percentage of the season, shooting 49.1 percent and 40.0 percent from 3-point range.

Nebraska (6-20, 2-12 B1G) came out hot on the offensive end, opening the game on a 10-0 run before IU could get on the scoreboard on a Buss bucket. A Gulley three made it a 10-5 game with 4:30 to play. Nebraska would eventually take a 18-7 lead after the first before Gulley knocked one down a jumper to open the second quarter.

IU was fueled midway through the second on an 11-0 run on a pair of McBride 3-pointers and a transition layup from Buss which cut it down to a one point Nebraska lead (22-21) with 4:55 remaining. It would prove to be the best quarter of the game for the visiting team, as IU shot 56.3 percent and outscored the Huskers, 22-14.

They found themselves down by five late in the quarter, but Gassion converted and Anderson got the putback on an offensive board to help Indiana come within one at halftime, 31-30.

Buss opened up the second half as she drove on the right side to take the first lead of the day. It would be a back-and-forth quarter, featuring five ties and two lead changes. Increasing its lead to seven on an 8-0 run with 4:31 left, the Huskers would close out the third on its own run, 7-0, to take a 49-48 lead.

Buss opened the fourth quarter driving inside as IU grabbed a lead before Nebraska’s Jessica Sheppard knocked on in from long range. Eventually tying it up at 52-52, Nebraska stretched its lead back to four before Cahill could hit her second triple of the day. Using the glass, Buss would get the lead back, 57-56, but the Huskers would once again answer the call.

Down by three, McBride connected from 3-point range to tie it at 61-61 with 1:20 remaining. Nebraska responded on a Hannah Whitsh layup and Buss connected on just 1-of-2 at the line with 29 seconds left. IU applied the press in the final seconds but was thwarted twice by the Husker offense as it closed the game with back-to-back buckets. With looks at the end, neither 3-point attempt for Buss would be good as time expired.

Courtesy: Indiana Media Relations