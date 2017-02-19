Full interview with Jr. Thunderbolts Captain Brandon Rozema - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Full interview with Jr. Thunderbolts Captain Brandon Rozema

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

App exclusive full interview with Jr. Thunderbolts Captain Brandon Rozema.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Three charged in Kingston Frazier's death will face charges in Hinds County

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:26:16 GMT
    Source: WLBTSource: WLBT

    Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.

    More >>

    Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.

    More >>

  • Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:26:19 GMT

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

  • New Orleans sits atop an ancient barrier island

    New Orleans sits atop an ancient barrier island

    To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique. 

    More >>

    To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly