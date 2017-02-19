Men's Tennis wins 3rd straight, sweeps Quincy - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Men's Tennis wins 3rd straight, sweeps Quincy

Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Quincy, ILL (WFIE) -

The University of Southern Indiana men's tennis team picked up its third consecutive victory Saturday afternoon when they defeated Quincy University 9-0 at Reservoir Park in Quincy, Illinois.

Freshman Denis Davydov (Chorvatsky Grob, Slovakia) grabbed another win at number one singles, winning 6-3, 6-1. Sophomore James Hardiman (Backwell Bristol, United Kingdom) picked up the win a number two singles, 6-1, 6-1.

The Screaming Eagles (4-3) had clean sweeps at number five and six singles by sophomore Ilia Karelin (Ekaterinburg, Russia) and sophomore Andrew Dones (Georgetown, Indiana), respectively. Also notching wins for USI in singles were junior Samuel Kiladejo (London, England) at number three and senior Aaron Barris (Marietta, Georgia) at number four.

In doubles, Hardiman and Davydov had little trouble in their match at number two, picking up the 8-1 win. The duo of Barris and Kiladejo battled at number one before taking an 8-5 victory. At number three, Dones and Karelin went back and forth, ultimately coming away with a 9-7 win.

USI will be on the road again next week, when they face Bluefield State College at 2 p.m. (CST) Thursday in Bluefield, West Virginia.

#37 Southern Indiana 9, Quincy University 0
Feb 19, 2017 at Quincy, Illinois (Reservoir Park) 

Singles competition

1. Denis Davydov (USI) def. Erik Eldagsen (QU) 6-3, 6-1

2. James Hardiman (USI) def. Danyll Vayser (QU) 6-1, 6-1

3. Samuel Kiladejo (USI) def. Colin Adams (QU) 6-2, 6-1

4. Aaron Barris (USI) def. Wyatt Pauley (QU) 6-2, 6-0

5. Ilia Karelin (USI) def. Michael Lesko (QU) 6-0, 6-0

6. Andrew Dones (USI) def. Patrick Anderson (QU) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Aaron Barris/Samuel Kiladejo (USI) def. Erik Eldagsen/Colin Adams (QU) 8-5

2. James Hardiman/Denis Davydov (USI) def. Wyatt Pauley/Patrick Anderson (QU) 8-1

3. Andrew Dones/Ilia Karelin (USI) def. Ryan McMillan/Michael Lesko (QU) 9-7

Match Notes

Southern Indiana 4-3; National ranking #37

Quincy University 0-6

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (4,2,3,1,5,6)

Courtesy: USI Media Relations 

