Oakland city falls short on a comeback against the Eagles of Robert Morris University-Peoria

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
OAKLAND CITY, IN(WFIE) -

The Mighty Oaks lost a tough game today, falling short on a comeback against the Eagles of Robert Morris University-Peoria. After trailing 46-34 at halftime, OCU fought their way back, taking a two point lead late in the second half, but the Eagles scored with 3.5 seconds left on the clock to take a one point lead. The Oaks were unable to score on their final possession, and fell to 16-7 on the year.

Addison Wagler went 9-13 from the field, and 14-16 from the foul line, on his way to a double-double, scoring 32 points to go with 10 rebounds, both game highs. Matt Lucas posted 18 counters, followed by 17 from Logan Worthington.

Reggie Davis posted 26 points to lead the Eagles, shooting 9-17 from the field, including 3-4 from beyond the arc. Jake Stephens added 17 points, while Jamor Stewart posted 14, including the game winning bucket, on an assist from Stephens.

For the game, OCU shot 27-59 (45.8%) from the field, despite struggling to a 1-16 (6.3%) from three point range. The Eagles made 31-66 (47.0%) of their shot attempts, including 8-19 (42.1%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made 26-32 (81.3%) from the foul line, compared to 12-17 (70.6%) for the visiting Eagles.

The Mighty Oaks held a 36-35 rebounding advantage, despite trailing 12-11 on the offensive glass. OCU handed out 10 assists, compared to 16 for RMU-Peoria, while winning the turnover battle 12-11.

Next up for the Mighty Oaks is a Wednesday night matchup against Robert Morris University-Springfield, in the Johnson Center, tipping off at 7:00 pm.

Courtesy: Oakland City Media Relations

