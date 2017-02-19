Evansville man arrested for robbing gas station with knife - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville man arrested for robbing gas station with knife

Posted by Steve Maugeri, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is in jail for robbing a gas station with a knife and threatening a cashier. 

Police arrested Ronald Griffith Sunday morning for holding a knife to a clerk at the Thorntons gas station at the 2400 block of East Morgan Avenue. 

Ronald Griffith is a familiar name to police. Police say this arrest is his 12th in Vanderburgh County, and it was while he was under court supervision.

Authorities say Griffith pulled a knife on a cashier around 3 a.m. while saying "I want $700."

Griffith got away on a bike with only $140. 

Officers got a detailed description of him and narrowed their search area down to the corner of Walnut and Kerth. That's where Griffith was found and arrested without incident 

All of the money was recovered. When asked why he took that money, Griffith told police it was for cigarettes.   

Griffith remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing several charges. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

