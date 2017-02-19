Spotlight on Jr. Thunderbolt's Captain Brandon Rozema

The life of a junior hockey player is unique and many of the athletes spend the season miles away from home chasing a dream to play at the next level.

Junior Thunderbolt Captain Brandon Rozema is one of those athletes and he has made plenty of sacrifices to be where he is today. It's his passion for the game that has helped lead him to success.

This season, at the age of 19, Brandon Rozema was given the Captain C and it's a role he takes very seriously. He says he wears the letter with pride playing with a friend in mind.

If you ask his teammates and coaches, he is doing his former teammate proud by being a fantastic leader both on and off the ice.

This season, Rozema has had 19 assists and has potted 17 goals statistics that would make anybody proud, especially his family back in Michigan.

Many junior players like Brandon live with billet families, sacrificing time with their families all for the dream.

It's hard in their prime. And no matter how many miles are between them, the Rozemas are a hockey family and they keep the friendly family competition alive.

Many sacrifices all for a game that he loves and he says it is worth it.

Rozema has one more season of Juniors left and will hopefully play at the college level.

You can find the full interview with Brandon exclusively on our 14 Sports App.

