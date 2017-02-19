Local reaction to Stream Protection Rule rollback

Local coal miners and lawmakers are reacting to President Trump's rollback of the stream protection rule in coal mines.

It was a measure passed by the Obama administration forbidding surface mining close to bodies of water.

Those in favor of the rollback say it can help save coal mining jobs. People against it say it makes it easier to dump coal waste into streams.

We asked a retired Tri-State coal miner and Senator Todd Young for their thoughts.

"I think that the coal companies and other industries have been abusive of the environment in the past," said Bil Musgrave, a retired coal miner.

"Hoosiers sent me as a U.S. marine to Washington D.C. to fight on their behalf for better jobs that pay better," Senator Todd Young said. "By eliminating this provision which is part of the overall war on coal and the war on affordable electric power, we take ourselves one step closer to that goal."

If you want to learn more about the measure's effect on water streams, there will be a hearing February 27 at the Boonville Public Library. It starts at 11 a.m.

