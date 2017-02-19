Amber Alert for abduction of 9-month-old boy canceled - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Amber Alert for abduction of 9-month-old boy canceled

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Brian K. Pullen, 40 (Source: Illinois State Police) Brian K. Pullen, 40 (Source: Illinois State Police)
Brian Scott Pullen, 9-months-old (Source: Illinois State Police) Brian Scott Pullen, 9-months-old (Source: Illinois State Police)
ILLINOIS

An Amber Alert in Illinois for the abduction of a nine-month-old boy has been canceled.

It happened in Missouri at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. 

Brian Scott Pullen went missing according to Illinois State Police.

Officials say Brian has been found and is safe.

