EPD: Man brought rifle to strip club, threatened bouncers

More than 20 employees at Spectrum's Evansville call center lost their jobs, and the call center's closed.More >>
The "Kentucky Kid" Nicky Hayden, 35, has died. Hayden was in a crash while on his bicycle last week in Italy.More >>
Starting Tuesday night, some inmates at the Vanderburgh County Jail could be moved to jails in other counties to ease overcrowding.More >>
We have a traffic alert to pass along to you for Tuesday. Hundreds of motorcycle riders heading to Washington D.C. are expected to make a pit stop in Gibson County.More >>
Ford Center officials say security is always top of mind. Monday's attack in Manchester, is a perfect example of why. Victory theater and Ford Center Executive Director Scott Schoenike says concerts bring in the most people.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.More >>
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
