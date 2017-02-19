EPD: Man brought rifle to strip club, threatened bouncers

An Indianapolis man is facing several charges, after police say he brought a rifle to an Evansville strip club.

Police say around 2:30 Sunday morning, Terrance Lewis showed up to the Busy Body on East Columbia Street.

They say he was armed with a rifle and tried to go inside. Officer he used the gun to hit a bouncer over the head as he tried to stop him. They say he then pointed the gun at the chest of another bouncer.

The second bouncer was able to lock the door.

Police say Lewis took off. Several hours later, he was found at a hotel and arrested. Officers say they found marijuana an pills in his room.

They say an employee at the Busy Body told them Lewis had been threatening to kill her and her family.

Lewis faces several battery charges, criminal recklessness, intimidation, and drug charges.

