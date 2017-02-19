EPD: Man brought rifle to strip club, threatened bouncers

A big anonymous donation was given to the Public Education Foundation of Evansville. Someone wrote a check for over $1,400 to PEF accompanied with a letter sent by an anonymous former teacher from Evansville.More >>
There are changes for Henderson residents who use electronic cigarettes. City commissioners voted on Tuesday night to add e-cigarettes to the city's existing smoking law that already includes tobacco products.More >>
Area pools are soon opening up for the summer. Here are hours for Evansville, Owensboro, Henderson, and Princeton.More >>
School bells rang out for the last time this academic year.More >>
Huntingburg's $3 million Market Street Park is a reality. The Common Council has approved the plan.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
Former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps will be sentenced today at 9:30 a.m. in U.S. District Judge Wingate's Courtroom. Epps will learn his fate inside federal court today.More >>
A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.More >>
