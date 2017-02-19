The Lady Oaks improved to 16-6 on the season topping the Eagles

The Lady Oaks improved to 16-6 on the season today, topping the Eagles of Robert Morris University-Peoria 100-48.

Alicia Wilson led all scorers in the game, shooting 10-16 from the field, including 6-10 from three point range, to put up 26 points. Maddison Ubelhor added 21 counters, followed by 15 from Chelsea Jellison. Olivia Carroll came off the bench to round out the double figure scorers for the Oaks, notching 11, while grabbing a team high seven rebounds.

Wilson also set a new OCU record for assists in a season, finishing the game with 184, passing the previous record of 182.

Kayanna Greer and Karlisa Harris each tallied 16 counters for the Eagles, while Myriah Pair hauled in a game high 11 rebounds.

For the game, OCU shot 41-77 (53.2%) from the field, including 16-30 (53.3%) from beyond the arc. The Eagles made 22-57 (38.6%) of their shots, going 1-5 (20.0%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made both of their free throw attempts, while the visitors were 3-4 (75.0%).

The Lady Oaks held a 40-29 rebounding lead, including a 12-6 edge on the offensive boards. OCU handed out 35 assists, compared to just five for RMU-Peoria, while winning the turnover battle 19-7.

Next up for the Lady Oaks is a senior day matchup against Kansas Christian College, on Saturday, February 25, in the Johnson Center, tipping off at 1:00 pm.

