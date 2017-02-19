Dubois Co. teen killed in single vehicle accident

Teenage driver killed in a single vehicle accident after truck overturns on Purdue Farm Road.

Shortly after 3 a.m on Sunday, Dubois County Sheriff's Deputies and first responders were called to Purdue Farm Road for a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel found the male driver deceased.

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Chad Knies, of Celestine.

According to the police report, Knies was driving a Chevrolet truck when the vehicle went off the road, hitting an embankment, and landed on the top of the truck. The release also states Knies was not wearing his seat-belt and he was partially ejected from the truck.

Toxicology reports are pending so it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drug use were factors.

