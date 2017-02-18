Hoops Live: Terre Haute vs Harrison

A confinement officer has been arrested on charges of Dealing in a Scheduled Substance and Trafficking with an Inmate.More >>
School bells rang out for the last time this academic year.
We have a traffic alert to pass along to you for Tuesday. Hundreds of motorcycle riders heading to Washington D.C. are expected to make a pit stop in Gibson County.
A delegation from Germany is in Evansville, not just to learn about our culture, but to gain an understanding of how the city operates.
We've just learned former Boonville Middle School teacher Andrew Emmons appeared in court again on Monday. He was arrested on Friday for violating his probation.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
