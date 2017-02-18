Hoops Live: Terre Haute vs Harrison - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Terre Haute vs Harrison

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Harrison hosted Terre Haute North. Riley Epley got recognized before the game for joining the 1,000 point club.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly