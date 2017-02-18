Work on Twin Bridges backs up traffic for miles - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Work on Twin Bridges backs up traffic for miles

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Drivers experienced a headache on Saturday coming to Indiana over the northbound Twin Bridge.

Traffic was backed up for miles on the Henderson strip.

Crews had the northbound bridge down to one lane and will continue to have those restrictions in place until they finish up the work on Sunday.

Crews are installing new solar navigation lights.

