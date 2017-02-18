Citizens urge Senator Todd Young to hold town hall meeting

Only a few weeks into the new legislative session and protesters are calling for Indiana Senator Todd young to hold a town hall, where they can voice their concerns over President Trump's first month in office.

Carrie Klause says she's been calling Senator Young's office for weeks.

"It is his job to listen to us and hear what we have to say as his constituents," Klause says.

She's from new Albany, which was Young's district when he served in Congress.

"He doesn't feel that he actually works for us. He's in office to enact his own agenda and not to listen to the people of Indiana." Klause says.

Todd Anderson says he's having none of it. He was protesting the protest, across the street.

"They just can't get over the election, they can't get over the fact that they lost the election," Anderson says.

It turns out, Senator Young was just down the street at a Republican luncheon, meeting with fellow legislators during the congressional recess.

"My plan for right now is to make sure that we go around and make myself incredibly accessible, in all parts of the state, and that requires a lot of different visits to hospitals to physician groups," said Senator Young. "I've found that over the years that's the best way to connect with people in sort of small group settings, so we can dive deep into the issues."

Young also says town halls aren't the best setting for him to meet with his voters, but people even on his side of the street today, see it differently.

"He needs to hold a town hall, so he can hear what people who support what he's doing and people who don't support what he's doing," says Michael Lewinski.

We have reached out to Senator Joe Donnelly about holding a town hall, and have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved