Citizens urge Senator Todd Young to hold town hall meeting

Court records in Richland County, Illinois, show a change of venue has been approved for the fitness trial of Glenn Ramey. If he is found competent, court officials say the rape and murder trial will likely be held in the same place.More >>
According to police, the body of a man was found Tuesday morning in the 400 block of S. Morton.More >>
Fire crews were called to a structure fire in Henderson County. Dispatchers said it was reported in the 5000 block of Rock Springs Dixie RoadMore >>
The Indiana Supreme Court won't take up a case involving an Indianapolis man who tried to use the state's religious objections law as a valid defense for not paying his state taxes.More >>
A confinement officer has been arrested on charges of dealing in a scheduled substance and trafficking with an inmate.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.More >>
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
