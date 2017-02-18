Wood Memorial Lady Trojans victorious in Semi-State - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Wood Memorial Lady Trojans victorious in Semi-State

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN -

Just one local girl's team remained in the battle for a state title, that would be the Wood Memorial Lady Trojans who were looking to punch their ticket to state with a win over Tindley at Semi-State Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly