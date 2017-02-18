Indiana High School State Wrestling Results

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brayden Curtis of Yorktown

2nd Place - Andrew Black of Shenandoah

3rd Place - Brayden Lowery of Perry Meridian

4th Place - Seth Johnson of North Montgomery

5th Place - Drake Campbell of Brownsburg

6th Place - Ray Rioux of Avon

7th Place - Logan Stephenson of Terre Haute South

8th Place - Logan Boe of Danville

1st Place Match

Brayden Curtis (Yorktown) 43-0, So. over Andrew Black (Shenandoah) 46-3, So. (Dec 4-3).

3rd Place Match

Brayden Lowery (Perry Meridian) 47-3, Fr. over Seth Johnson (North Montgomery) 45-4, So. (Dec 6-1).

5th Place Match

Drake Campbell (Brownsburg) 42-4, Fr. over Ray Rioux (Avon) 34-8, Fr. (Dec 2-0).

7th Place Match

Logan Stephenson (Terre Haute South) 34-12, Sr. over Logan Boe (Danville) 34-12, Fr. (Dec 11-5).



113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alec Viduya of Roncalli

2nd Place - Hunter Watts of Jimtown

3rd Place - Asa Garcia of Avon

4th Place - Brock Peele of Portage

5th Place - Skylour Turner of Warren Central

6th Place - Kory Cavanaugh of Penn

7th Place - Gavin Rose of Greenfield-Central

8th Place - Jose Diaz of Wheeler

1st Place Match

Alec Viduya (Roncalli) 47-2, Fr. over Hunter Watts (Jimtown) 48-3, So. (Dec 7-4).

3rd Place Match

Asa Garcia (Avon) 41-1, So. over Brock Peele (Portage) 34-7, So. (Dec 5-0).

5th Place Match

Skylour Turner (Warren Central) 33-6, Sr. over Kory Cavanaugh (Penn) 37-6, Sr. (Dec 4-2).

7th Place Match

Gavin Rose (Greenfield-Central) 38-10, So. over Jose Diaz (Wheeler) 41-4, Jr. (M. For.).



120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cayden Rooks of Columbus East

2nd Place - Ty Mills of Brownsburg

3rd Place - Tylor Triana of Hobart

4th Place - Colin Poynter of Portage

5th Place - Christian Mejia of Elkhart Memorial

6th Place - Braxton Alexander of Wawasee

7th Place - Alex Mosconi of Indian Creek

8th Place - Tyce Freije of Roncalli

1st Place Match

Cayden Rooks (Columbus East) 46-1, So. over Ty Mills (Brownsburg) 37-3, Jr. (Dec 5-4).

3rd Place Match

Tylor Triana (Hobart) 42-4, Jr. over Colin Poynter (Portage) 35-7, Jr. (Dec 6-0).

5th Place Match

Christian Mejia (Elkhart Memorial) 42-3, Jr. over Braxton Alexander (Wawasee) 42-6, So. (Dec 5-2).

7th Place Match

Alex Mosconi (Indian Creek) 42-4, So. over Tyce Freije (Roncalli) 38-10, Fr. (Dec 7-2).



126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alec White of New Palestine

2nd Place - Blake Mulkey of Brownsburg

3rd Place - Michael DeLaPena of Merrillville

4th Place - Graham Rooks of Columbus East

5th Place - Jordan Slivka of Indianapolis Cathedral

6th Place - Adam Jerde of Carmel

7th Place - Matt Lee of Evansville Mater Dei

8th Place - Noah Hunt of Bloomington South

1st Place Match

Alec White (New Palestine) 39-1, Sr. over Blake Mulkey (Brownsburg) 38-2, Jr. (Fall 3:32).

3rd Place Match

Michael DeLaPena (Merrillville) 37-3, Sr. over Graham Rooks (Columbus East) 44-2, Jr. (Dec 1-0).

5th Place Match

Jordan Slivka (Indianapolis Cathedral) 40-4, So. over Adam Jerde (Carmel) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 4-2).

7th Place Match

Matt Lee (Evansville Mater Dei) 28-7, Fr. over Noah Hunt (Bloomington South) 35-13, Jr. (Dec 6-3).



132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Breyden Bailey of Indianapolis Cathedral

2nd Place - Christian Hunt of Yorktown

3rd Place - Dawson Combest of Columbus East

4th Place - Kyle Luigs of Evansville Mater Dei

5th Place - Jeremiah Reitz of Griffith

6th Place - Manzona Bryant of Culver Academies

7th Place - Donald Campbell of Ben Davis

8th Place - Jack Tolin of Chesterton

1st Place Match

Breyden Bailey (Indianapolis Cathedral) 42-1, Sr. over Christian Hunt (Yorktown) 42-3, Jr. (Fall 1:33).

3rd Place Match

Dawson Combest (Columbus East) 45-2, Jr. over Kyle Luigs (Evansville Mater Dei) 36-3, Sr. (SV-1 5-3).

5th Place Match

Jeremiah Reitz (Griffith) 39-1, Sr. over Manzona Bryant (Culver Academies) 35-4, Fr. (Fall 3:50).

7th Place Match

Donald Campbell (Ben Davis) 36-7, Jr. over Jack Tolin (Chesterton) 28-6, Sr. (Dec 2-0).



138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brendan Black of Hobart

2nd Place - Kris Rumph of Portage

3rd Place - Zach Melloh of Indianapolis Cathedral

4th Place - Jacob LaPlace of Mishawaka

5th Place - Tristan Sellmer of Floyd Central

6th Place - Nathan Conley of Avon

7th Place - Graham Calhoun of Plymouth

8th Place - Ryan Surguy of Shenandoah

1st Place Match

Brendan Black (Hobart) 30-1, Sr. over Kris Rumph (Portage) 36-5, Jr. (MD 10-2).

3rd Place Match

Zach Melloh (Indianapolis Cathedral) 39-2, Jr. over Jacob LaPlace (Mishawaka) 31-13, Fr. (Dec 3-0).

5th Place Match

Tristan Sellmer (Floyd Central) 41-3, Jr. over Nathan Conley (Avon) 35-8, So. (Dec 8-3).

7th Place Match

Graham Calhoun (Plymouth) 44-5, Fr. over Ryan Surguy (Shenandoah) 46-6, Sr. (Fall 4:02).



145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brayton Lee of Brownsburg

2nd Place - Jason Crary of Munster

3rd Place - Boone Welliever of Southmont

4th Place - Elliot Rodgers of Indianapolis Cathedral

5th Place - Kasper McIntosh of Portage

6th Place - Kain Rust of Perry Meridian

7th Place - Mason Winner of Jay County

8th Place - Xander Stroud of Elkhart Central

1st Place Match

Brayton Lee (Brownsburg) 46-0, Jr. over Jason Crary (Munster) 38-4, Sr. (MD 14-6).

3rd Place Match

Boone Welliever (Southmont) 43-1, Sr. over Elliot Rodgers (Indianapolis Cathedral) 27-15, Fr. (Fall 3:28).

5th Place Match

Kasper McIntosh (Portage) 38-3, Jr. over Kain Rust (Perry Meridian) 42-6, Sr. (Dec 1-0).

7th Place Match

Mason Winner (Jay County) 38-4, Fr. over Xander Stroud (Elkhart Central) 33-8, Jr. (Dec 6-4).



152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joe Lee of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Noah Warren of Perry Meridian

3rd Place - Kyle Hatch of Warsaw

4th Place - Kenny Kerrn of Jimtown

5th Place - Andrew Negangard of East Central

6th Place - Noah LaMore of Crown Point

7th Place - Kassius Breathitt of South Bend Riley

8th Place - Hunter Reed of Columbia City

1st Place Match

Joe Lee (Evansville Mater Dei) 36-0, Jr. over Noah Warren (Perry Meridian) 45-2, Jr. (MD 19-5).

3rd Place Match

Kyle Hatch (Warsaw) 50-1, Sr. over Kenny Kerrn (Jimtown) 48-3, Sr. (Dec 12-7).

5th Place Match

Andrew Negangard (East Central) 44-3, Sr. over Noah LaMore (Crown Point) 23-4, Jr. (Fall 1:22).

7th Place Match

Kassius Breathitt (South Bend Riley) 35-6, Sr. over Hunter Reed (Columbia City) 38-5, Jr. (Dec 9-7).



160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brad Laughlin of Yorktown

2nd Place - Diego Lemley of Chesterton

3rd Place - Alston Bane of Richmond

4th Place - Gleason Mappes of Center Grove

5th Place - Oszkar Kasch of Crown Point

6th Place - Ethan Stock of Monrovia

7th Place - Tony Busse of Bellmont

8th Place - Josh Gee of Shenandoah

1st Place Match

Brad Laughlin (Yorktown) 46-1, Sr. over Diego Lemley (Chesterton) 27-3, Jr. (MD 11-3).

3rd Place Match

Alston Bane (Richmond) 50-1, Sr. over Gleason Mappes (Center Grove) 41-3, Jr. (Dec 3-2).

5th Place Match

Oszkar Kasch (Crown Point) 36-4, Jr. over Ethan Stock (Monrovia) 33-7, Sr. (Dec 7-5).

7th Place Match

Tony Busse (Bellmont) 31-7, Sr. over Josh Gee (Shenandoah) 39-12, Sr. (Dec 4-1).



170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Eli Stock of Monrovia

2nd Place - Tanner Webster of North Montgomery

3rd Place - Tristan Goering of Elkhart Memorial

4th Place - Zack Fattore of Hobart

5th Place - Jarod Swank of Penn

6th Place - Ismael Cornejo of Portage

7th Place - Jake Ruberg of Lawrenceburg

8th Place - Bryce Baumgartner of Bellmont

1st Place Match

Eli Stock (Monrovia) 41-2, Sr. over Tanner Webster (North Montgomery) 49-2, Sr. (Fall 5:37).

3rd Place Match

Tristan Goering (Elkhart Memorial) 26-5, Sr. over Zack Fattore (Hobart) 37-5, Jr. (M. For.).

5th Place Match

Jarod Swank (Penn) 36-4, Sr. over Ismael Cornejo (Portage) 36-8, Sr. (Dec 6-0).

7th Place Match

Jake Ruberg (Lawrenceburg) 42-6, Sr. over Bryce Baumgartner (Bellmont) 33-4, Sr. (SV-1 4-2).



182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jacob Gray of Delta

2nd Place - Lucas Davison of Chesterton

3rd Place - Nathan Walton of Brownsburg

4th Place - Thomas Dull of Terre Haute North

5th Place - Evan Stambaugh of Lebanon

6th Place - Jake Moore of Franklin Community

7th Place - Conner Graber of Northridge

8th Place - Alec Jessop of Hamilton Southeastern

1st Place Match

Jacob Gray (Delta) 42-2, Sr. over Lucas Davison (Chesterton) 41-1, Jr. (Dec 3-1).

3rd Place Match

Nathan Walton (Brownsburg) 45-2, Jr. over Thomas Dull (Terre Haute North) 39-3, Sr. (Dec 5-3).

5th Place Match

Evan Stambaugh (Lebanon) 39-3, Sr. over Jake Moore (Franklin Community) 41-5, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

7th Place Match

Conner Graber (Northridge) 44-4, Jr. over Alec Jessop (Hamilton Southeastern) 25-5, Sr. (Dec 6-5).



195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Andrew Davison of Chesterton

2nd Place - Tristen Tonte of Warren Central

3rd Place - Kyle Shaffer of South Putnam

4th Place - Ben Stewart of Indianapolis Cathedral

5th Place - Caleb Hankenson of Bellmont

6th Place - Liam Jagow of Westfield

7th Place - David Eli of Elkhart Memorial

8th Place - Draven Rasler of West Noble

1st Place Match

Andrew Davison (Chesterton) 42-0, Sr. over Tristen Tonte (Warren Central) 39-2, Sr. (Fall 5:59).

3rd Place Match

Kyle Shaffer (South Putnam) 49-1, Sr. over Ben Stewart (Indianapolis Cathedral) 35-3, Sr. (M. For.).

5th Place Match

Caleb Hankenson (Bellmont) 42-3, Sr. over Liam Jagow (Westfield) 43-5, Sr. (Dec 7-2).

7th Place Match

David Eli (Elkhart Memorial) 42-3, Sr. over Draven Rasler (West Noble) 29-9, Jr. (Fall 2:55).



220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mason Parris of Lawrenceburg

2nd Place - Corbin Maddox of Daleville

3rd Place - Gunnar Larson of Avon

4th Place - Eli Pokorney of Chesterton

5th Place - Garrison Lee of Monrovia

6th Place - Donnie Crider of Harrison (wl)

7th Place - Isaac McCormick of Brownsburg

8th Place - Justin Akers of Crown Point

1st Place Match

Mason Parris (Lawrenceburg) 53-0, Jr. over Corbin Maddox (Daleville) 50-1, Sr. (Fall 2:46).

3rd Place Match

Gunnar Larson (Avon) 42-1, Sr. over Eli Pokorney (Chesterton) 37-5, So. (Dec 5-2).

5th Place Match

Garrison Lee (Monrovia) 38-6, Sr. over Donnie Crider (Harrison (wl)) 55-5, Jr. (MD 15-5).

7th Place Match

Isaac McCormick (Brownsburg) 33-9, Sr. over Justin Akers (Crown Point) 33-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1).



285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Evan Ellis of Eastern (Greentown)

2nd Place - Isaiah McWilliams of South Bend Washington

3rd Place - Robert Samuels of Lawrence North

4th Place - Rickie Clark of Brownsburg

5th Place - Elijah Bailey of North Central (Indianapolis)

6th Place - Brandon Streck of Merrillville

7th Place - Wade Ripple of Mount Vernon

8th Place - Jacob Rhoades of Yorktown

1st Place Match

Evan Ellis (Eastern (Greentown)) 46-0, Sr. over Isaiah McWilliams (South Bend Washington) 49-1, Jr. (Dec 5-0).

3rd Place Match

Robert Samuels (Lawrence North) 43-7, Sr. over Rickie Clark (Brownsburg) 38-8, Sr. (Dec 12-11).

5th Place Match

Elijah Bailey (North Central (Indianapolis)) 38-4, Sr. over Brandon Streck (Merrillville) 35-5, Jr. (TB-1 2-1).

7th Place Match

Wade Ripple (Mount Vernon) 47-2, Sr. over Jacob Rhoades (Yorktown) 40-6, Sr. (TB-1 4-3).