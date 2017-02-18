KHSAA results

(WFIE) -
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Zeke Escalera of Union County
2nd Place - Preston Mattingly of Apollo
3rd Place - Brendan Pye of Scott
4th Place - Thomas Deck of Madison Central
5th Place - Rickey Garcia of John Hardin
6th Place - Carson Deckard of Oldham County
7th Place - Migdoel Ocasio of Simon Kenton
8th Place - Bryce Moberly of North Oldham
1st Place Match
Zeke Escalera (Union County) 50-0, 8th. over Preston Mattingly (Apollo) 43-5, So. (Dec 8-3).
3rd Place Match
Brendan Pye (Scott) 50-3, So. over Thomas Deck (Madison Central) 48-5, Fr. (OT 6-5).
5th Place Match
Rickey Garcia (John Hardin) 45-9, So. over Carson Deckard (Oldham County) 54-6, Fr. (MD 9-0).
7th Place Match
Migdoel Ocasio (Simon Kenton) 42-15, So. over Bryce Moberly (North Oldham) 50-19, Fr. (Dec 7-4).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cagen Wallace of Wayne County
2nd Place - Brandon Miller of Taylor County
3rd Place - Adam Bender of Woodford County
4th Place - Gabe Adams of Union County
5th Place - Shay Horton of Ryle
6th Place - Michael Mattox of Harrison County
7th Place - Daylon Stafford of Sheldon Clark
8th Place - Tristen Spalding of Walton-Verona
1st Place Match
Cagen Wallace (Wayne County) 57-0, Jr. over Brandon Miller (Taylor County) 37-3, Jr. (Dec 5-2).
3rd Place Match
Adam Bender (Woodford County) 49-2, Jr. over Gabe Adams (Union County) 39-5, Fr. (Dec 3-2).
5th Place Match
Shay Horton (Ryle) 47-11, So. over Michael Mattox (Harrison County) 50-8, Sr. (Dec 6-5).
7th Place Match
Daylon Stafford (Sheldon Clark) 38-7, So. over Tristen Spalding (Walton-Verona) 31-13, Fr. (Dec 2-0).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brady Wells of Campbell County
2nd Place - Brody Haverstick of John Hardin
3rd Place - Nate Wheeler of St. Xavier
4th Place - Chase Yost of Woodford County
5th Place - Blake Roth of Walton-Verona
6th Place - Tyler Storck of Henry Clay
7th Place - Sam Bacon of Union County
8th Place - Matt Mills of Sheldon Clark
1st Place Match
Brady Wells (Campbell County) 50-3, Sr. over Brody Haverstick (John Hardin) 39-10, Sr. (Dec 9-4).
3rd Place Match
Nate Wheeler (St. Xavier) 39-4, So. over Chase Yost (Woodford County) 54-4, Fr. (UTB 2-1).
5th Place Match
Blake Roth (Walton-Verona) 41-10, Jr. over Tyler Storck (Henry Clay) 32-5, Jr. (Dec 5-3).
7th Place Match
Sam Bacon (Union County) 49-8, So. over Matt Mills (Sheldon Clark) 35-10, Sr. (MD 13-2).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryan Moore of Walton-Verona
2nd Place - Austin Cook of St. Xavier
3rd Place - Tylan Tucker of Woodford County
4th Place - Tanner Yenter of Campbell County
5th Place - Colton Lampe of Fern Creek
6th Place - Drew Johnson of North Oldham
7th Place - Aaron Brossart of Ryle
8th Place - Layne Seibert of Scott
1st Place Match
Ryan Moore (Walton-Verona) 45-2, Jr. over Austin Cook (St. Xavier) 38-6, Sr. (Dec 7-0).
3rd Place Match
Tylan Tucker (Woodford County) 18-2, Jr. over Tanner Yenter (Campbell County) 46-8, Sr. (Dec 3-1).
5th Place Match
Colton Lampe (Fern Creek) 45-7, Jr. over Drew Johnson (North Oldham) 35-16, Sr. (Dec 9-4).
7th Place Match
Aaron Brossart (Ryle) 39-18, Jr. over Layne Seibert (Scott) 33-19, So. (Dec 6-4).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Saul Ervin of Union County
2nd Place - Blake Evans of Pleasure Ridge Park
3rd Place - Dante Castellano of Simon Kenton
4th Place - Kaden Darbro of St. Xavier
5th Place - Alex Rivera of Moore
6th Place - Braden Wyatt of Bourbon County
7th Place - Joe Slone of Johnson Central
8th Place - Dwayne Johnson of Eastern
1st Place Match
Saul Ervin (Union County) 53-1, Jr. over Blake Evans (Pleasure Ridge Park) 42-4, Jr. (Fall 5:45).
3rd Place Match
Dante Castellano (Simon Kenton) 39-2, Sr. over Kaden Darbro (St. Xavier) 35-14, Jr. (MD 13-2).
5th Place Match
Alex Rivera (Moore) 47-12, So. over Braden Wyatt (Bourbon County) 31-6, Sr. (Dec 8-6).
7th Place Match
Joe Slone (Johnson Central) 41-10, Sr. over Dwayne Johnson (Eastern) 22-7, Sr. (Dec 5-3).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bryce Sheffer of Union County
2nd Place - Konner Kraeszig of St. Xavier
3rd Place - Trent Johnson of John Hardin
4th Place - Austin Nixon of Dixie Heights
5th Place - Zach Holub of Cooper
6th Place - Justin Torgerson of Lafayette
7th Place - Davis Noah of LaRue County
8th Place - Kestin McClain of McCracken County
1st Place Match
Bryce Sheffer (Union County) 55-0, Sr. over Konner Kraeszig (St. Xavier) 33-4, Jr. (Dec 9-4).
3rd Place Match
Trent Johnson (John Hardin) 56-4, Jr. over Austin Nixon (Dixie Heights) 43-10, Sr. (Fall 0:51).
5th Place Match
Zach Holub (Cooper) 41-10, Jr. over Justin Torgerson (Lafayette) 12-4, Sr. (Dec 9-2).
7th Place Match
Davis Noah (LaRue County) 57-6, Jr. over Kestin McClain (McCracken County) 22-10, Jr. (Dec 7-3).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Joey Roberts of Woodford County
2nd Place - Clayton Hanson of St. Xavier
3rd Place - Chance Oxford of Union County
4th Place - Blake Gamble of Johnson Central
5th Place - Noah Duke of Ryle
6th Place - Kevin Vazquez of Lafayette
7th Place - Drevon Jones of Newport
8th Place - Tristin Garcia of Male
1st Place Match
Joey Roberts (Woodford County) 47-3, Sr. over Clayton Hanson (St. Xavier) 19-3, Sr. (MD 12-3).
3rd Place Match
Chance Oxford (Union County) 51-4, Sr. over Blake Gamble (Johnson Central) 40-9, Jr. (Dec 7-0).
5th Place Match
Noah Duke (Ryle) 30-8, 7th. over Kevin Vazquez (Lafayette) 39-11, Jr. (Dec 4-2).
7th Place Match
Drevon Jones (Newport) 39-15, Jr. over Tristin Garcia (Male) 45-12, Jr. (Dec 5-1).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Zane Brown of Male
2nd Place - Cody Huston of Cooper
3rd Place - Micah Ervin of Union County
4th Place - Dallas Miles of St. Xavier
5th Place - Christian Shelby of Henry Clay
6th Place - Colin Stevens of Trigg County
7th Place - Keaon Taylor of Doss
8th Place - Dax Hays of Montgomery County
1st Place Match
Zane Brown (Male) 55-1, So. over Cody Huston (Cooper) 44-1, Sr. (Dec 6-5).
3rd Place Match
Micah Ervin (Union County) 50-7, Fr. over Dallas Miles (St. Xavier) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 8-4).
5th Place Match
Christian Shelby (Henry Clay) 33-12, Sr. over Colin Stevens (Trigg County) 30-12, Fr. (Dec 10-5).
7th Place Match
Keaon Taylor (Doss) 32-9, Jr. over Dax Hays (Montgomery County) 40-11, Sr. (Dec 7-6).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Geordan Blanton of Johnson Central
2nd Place - Cameron Ward of St. Xavier
3rd Place - Mason Smith of Walton-Verona
4th Place - Jared Branch of Fern Creek
5th Place - Dylan Gray of Caldwell County
6th Place - Dalton Bell of LaRue County
7th Place - Lucas Carrillo of Oldham County
8th Place - Isacc Nichols of North Hardin
1st Place Match
Geordan Blanton (Johnson Central) 42-1, Sr. over Cameron Ward (St. Xavier) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 7-4).
3rd Place Match
Mason Smith (Walton-Verona) 42-4, Jr. over Jared Branch (Fern Creek) 60-4, Sr. (Dec 1-0).
5th Place Match
Dylan Gray (Caldwell County) 42-5, Jr. over Dalton Bell (LaRue County) 26-6, Jr. (Fall 1:38).
7th Place Match
Lucas Carrillo (Oldham County) 51-9, Jr. over Isacc Nichols (North Hardin) 32-11, Sr. (Dec 4-2).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Casey Cornett of Simon Kenton
2nd Place - Joe Jackson of Johnson Central
3rd Place - Diion Leavell of Christian County
4th Place - Jacob Bratcher of DuPont Manual
5th Place - Braden Mulcahy of Walton-Verona
6th Place - Matthias Ervin of Union County
7th Place - Sam Jenkins of North Oldham
8th Place - Kaleb Campbell of Cooper
1st Place Match
Casey Cornett (Simon Kenton) 56-3, Sr. over Joe Jackson (Johnson Central) 43-4, So. (Fall 1:21).
3rd Place Match
Diion Leavell (Christian County) 32-3, Jr. over Jacob Bratcher (DuPont Manual) 47-3, Jr. (Dec 9-7).
5th Place Match
Braden Mulcahy (Walton-Verona) 34-9, So. over Matthias Ervin (Union County) 47-11, Fr. (Dec 3-1).
7th Place Match
Sam Jenkins (North Oldham) 48-8, So. over Kaleb Campbell (Cooper) 41-9, Jr. (Fall 3:26).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Max Andreoni of Woodford County
2nd Place - Elijah Jackson of Simon Kenton
3rd Place - Avery Buckman of Union County
4th Place - Chase Blanton of Harrison County
5th Place - Katayvon Anthony of Hopkinsville
6th Place - Matthew Horn of Johnson Central
7th Place - Kevin Schantz of Meade County
8th Place - Niko Bussell of Christian County
1st Place Match
Max Andreoni (Woodford County) 55-0, Sr. over Elijah Jackson (Simon Kenton) 40-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 0:00 (28-13)).
3rd Place Match
Avery Buckman (Union County) 52-3, Sr. over Chase Blanton (Harrison County) 59-4, So. (Fall 4:08).
5th Place Match
Katayvon Anthony (Hopkinsville) 28-5, Sr. over Matthew Horn (Johnson Central) 34-7, So. (Dec 7-5).
7th Place Match
Kevin Schantz (Meade County) 51-6, Jr. over Niko Bussell (Christian County) 31-16, Fr. (Dec 7-3).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - David Woods of Calloway County
2nd Place - Matt Steven of LaRue County
3rd Place - Kadin Kulmer of Trinity (Louisville)
4th Place - Brady Taylor of Johnson Central
5th Place - Ray Karl Irving of Henry Clay
6th Place - Andrew Varble of Woodford County
7th Place - Daniel Kimbell of Oldham County
8th Place - Steven Brown of Doss
1st Place Match
David Woods (Calloway County) 43-1, Jr. over Matt Steven (LaRue County) 59-1, Sr. (Fall 2:44).
3rd Place Match
Kadin Kulmer (Trinity (Louisville)) 45-5, So. over Brady Taylor (Johnson Central) 38-6, Sr. (Dec 9-8).
5th Place Match
Ray Karl Irving (Henry Clay) 22-5, Jr. over Andrew Varble (Woodford County) 46-12, Sr. (MD 11-0).
7th Place Match
Daniel Kimbell (Oldham County) 10-4, Jr. over Steven Brown (Doss) 32-10, Sr. (Inj. 0:00).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bryan Pratt of Meade County
2nd Place - Colby Culver of Calloway County
3rd Place - Alex Horn of Johnson Central
4th Place - Zachariah Jones of Central Hardin
5th Place - Jacob Peters of Dixie Heights
6th Place - Ben Fooks of Bourbon County
7th Place - Lawrence Malala of Jeffersontown
8th Place - Jonathan Gregory of Wayne County
1st Place Match
Bryan Pratt (Meade County) 46-9, So. over Colby Culver (Calloway County) 51-4, Sr. (Dec 8-7).
3rd Place Match
Alex Horn (Johnson Central) 32-9, So. over Zachariah Jones (Central Hardin) 33-5, So. (Fall 1:19).
5th Place Match
Jacob Peters (Dixie Heights) 46-11, Sr. over Ben Fooks (Bourbon County) 27-7, Sr. (MD 8-0).
7th Place Match
Lawrence Malala (Jeffersontown) 27-4, Sr. over Jonathan Gregory (Wayne County) 29-17, So. (Dec 7-0).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hunter Ruber of Walton-Verona
2nd Place - Kairus Washington of Dixie Heights
3rd Place - Justus Williams of Madison Southern
4th Place - Byron Pierce of Johnson Central
5th Place - Christian Denney of Wayne County
6th Place - David Nikolao of Fort Campbell
7th Place - Isaac Marret of St. Xavier
8th Place - Payton Snyder of Union County
1st Place Match
Hunter Ruber (Walton-Verona) 38-6, Sr. over Kairus Washington (Dixie Heights) 51-5, Jr. (Dec 5-3).
3rd Place Match
Justus Williams (Madison Southern) 36-2, Sr. over Byron Pierce (Johnson Central) 40-6, So. (Fall 4:04).
5th Place Match
Christian Denney (Wayne County) 43-7, So. over David Nikolao (Fort Campbell) 13-4, Sr. (Dec 4-2).
7th Place Match
Isaac Marret (St. Xavier) 28-7, Jr. over Payton Snyder (Union County) 38-18, Jr. (Dec 4-1).
|
|
Team
|
Season Team
|
Abbr
|
Count
|
Points
|
1.
|
|
Union County
|
Union County, KY (GET)
|
UNIO
|
13
|
227.5
|
2.
|
|
St. Xavier
|
St. Xavier, KY (GET)
|
STX
|
14
|
191.0
|
3.
|
|
Johnson Central
|
Johnson Central, KY (GET)
|
JOHN
|
14
|
171.0
|
4.
|
|
Woodford County
|
Woodford County, KY (GET)
|
WOOD
|
12
|
152.0
|
5.
|
|
Walton-Verona
|
Walton Verona, KY (GET)
|
WV
|
8
|
123.5
|
6.
|
|
Simon Kenton
|
Simon Kenton, KY (GET)
|
SK
|
9
|
115.0
|
7.
|
|
John Hardin
|
John Hardin, KY (GET)
|
JOHA
|
6
|
86.5
|
8.
|
|
Oldham County
|
Oldham County, KY (GET)
|
OLDC
|
12
|
84.0
|
9.
|
|
Wayne County
|
Wayne County, KY (GET)
|
WAYN
|
9
|
76.0
|
10.
|
|
Dixie Heights
|
Dixie Heights, KY (GET)
|
DIXI
|
7
|
74.5
|
11.
|
|
Calloway County
|
Calloway County, KY (GET)
|
CALL
|
6
|
74.0
|
12.
|
|
LaRue County
|
La Rue County, KY (GET)
|
LARU
|
10
|
61.5
|
12.
|
|
Madison Central
|
Madison Central, KY (GET)
|
MADC
|
11
|
61.5
|
14.
|
|
Meade County
|
Meade County, KY (GET)
|
MEAD
|
9
|
60.0
|
15.
|
|
Cooper
|
Cooper, KY (GET)
|
COOP
|
5
|
58.0
|
16.
|
|
Male
|
Male, KY (GET)
|
MALE
|
7
|
55.5
|
17.
|
|
Ryle
|
Ryle, KY (GET)
|
RYLE
|
5
|
52.0
|
18.
|
|
Scott
|
Scott, KY (GET)
|
SCOT
|
8
|
50.0
|
19.
|
|
Fern Creek
|
Fern Creek, KY (GET)
|
FERN
|
9
|
49.0
|
20.
|
|
Campbell County
|
Campbell County, KY (GET)
|
CACO
|
4
|
48.0
|
21.
|
|
Christian County
|
Christian County, KY (GET)
|
CHCO
|
10
|
46.0
|
22.
|
|
Valley
|
Valley, KY (GET)
|
VALL
|
7
|
45.5
|
23.
|
|
Taylor County
|
Taylor County, KY (GET)
|
TRCO
|
6
|
44.5
|
24.
|
|
Apollo
|
Apollo, KY (GET)
|
APOL
|
6
|
44.0
|
25.
|
|
Henry Clay
|
Henry Clay, KY (GET)
|
HENC
|
4
|
40.5
|
26.
|
|
Harrison County
|
Harrison County, KY (GET)
|
HARC
|
11
|
36.5
|
27.
|
|
Sheldon Clark
|
Sheldon Clark, KY (GET)
|
SHCL
|
5
|
35.5
|
28.
|
|
Moore
|
Moore, KY (GET)
|
MOOR
|
9
|
35.0
|
28.
|
|
North Oldham
|
North Oldham, KY (GET)
|
NOLD
|
4
|
35.0
|
30.
|
|
Trinity (Louisville)
|
Trinity (Louisville), KY (GET)
|
TRIN
|
9
|
34.0