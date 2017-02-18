KHSAA results

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zeke Escalera of Union County

2nd Place - Preston Mattingly of Apollo

3rd Place - Brendan Pye of Scott

4th Place - Thomas Deck of Madison Central

5th Place - Rickey Garcia of John Hardin

6th Place - Carson Deckard of Oldham County

7th Place - Migdoel Ocasio of Simon Kenton

8th Place - Bryce Moberly of North Oldham

1st Place Match

Zeke Escalera (Union County) 50-0, 8th. over Preston Mattingly (Apollo) 43-5, So. (Dec 8-3).

3rd Place Match

Brendan Pye (Scott) 50-3, So. over Thomas Deck (Madison Central) 48-5, Fr. (OT 6-5).

5th Place Match

Rickey Garcia (John Hardin) 45-9, So. over Carson Deckard (Oldham County) 54-6, Fr. (MD 9-0).

7th Place Match

Migdoel Ocasio (Simon Kenton) 42-15, So. over Bryce Moberly (North Oldham) 50-19, Fr. (Dec 7-4).



113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cagen Wallace of Wayne County

2nd Place - Brandon Miller of Taylor County

3rd Place - Adam Bender of Woodford County

4th Place - Gabe Adams of Union County

5th Place - Shay Horton of Ryle

6th Place - Michael Mattox of Harrison County

7th Place - Daylon Stafford of Sheldon Clark

8th Place - Tristen Spalding of Walton-Verona

1st Place Match

Cagen Wallace (Wayne County) 57-0, Jr. over Brandon Miller (Taylor County) 37-3, Jr. (Dec 5-2).

3rd Place Match

Adam Bender (Woodford County) 49-2, Jr. over Gabe Adams (Union County) 39-5, Fr. (Dec 3-2).

5th Place Match

Shay Horton (Ryle) 47-11, So. over Michael Mattox (Harrison County) 50-8, Sr. (Dec 6-5).

7th Place Match

Daylon Stafford (Sheldon Clark) 38-7, So. over Tristen Spalding (Walton-Verona) 31-13, Fr. (Dec 2-0).



120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brady Wells of Campbell County

2nd Place - Brody Haverstick of John Hardin

3rd Place - Nate Wheeler of St. Xavier

4th Place - Chase Yost of Woodford County

5th Place - Blake Roth of Walton-Verona

6th Place - Tyler Storck of Henry Clay

7th Place - Sam Bacon of Union County

8th Place - Matt Mills of Sheldon Clark

1st Place Match

Brady Wells (Campbell County) 50-3, Sr. over Brody Haverstick (John Hardin) 39-10, Sr. (Dec 9-4).

3rd Place Match

Nate Wheeler (St. Xavier) 39-4, So. over Chase Yost (Woodford County) 54-4, Fr. (UTB 2-1).

5th Place Match

Blake Roth (Walton-Verona) 41-10, Jr. over Tyler Storck (Henry Clay) 32-5, Jr. (Dec 5-3).

7th Place Match

Sam Bacon (Union County) 49-8, So. over Matt Mills (Sheldon Clark) 35-10, Sr. (MD 13-2).



126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryan Moore of Walton-Verona

2nd Place - Austin Cook of St. Xavier

3rd Place - Tylan Tucker of Woodford County

4th Place - Tanner Yenter of Campbell County

5th Place - Colton Lampe of Fern Creek

6th Place - Drew Johnson of North Oldham

7th Place - Aaron Brossart of Ryle

8th Place - Layne Seibert of Scott

1st Place Match

Ryan Moore (Walton-Verona) 45-2, Jr. over Austin Cook (St. Xavier) 38-6, Sr. (Dec 7-0).

3rd Place Match

Tylan Tucker (Woodford County) 18-2, Jr. over Tanner Yenter (Campbell County) 46-8, Sr. (Dec 3-1).

5th Place Match

Colton Lampe (Fern Creek) 45-7, Jr. over Drew Johnson (North Oldham) 35-16, Sr. (Dec 9-4).

7th Place Match

Aaron Brossart (Ryle) 39-18, Jr. over Layne Seibert (Scott) 33-19, So. (Dec 6-4).



132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Saul Ervin of Union County

2nd Place - Blake Evans of Pleasure Ridge Park

3rd Place - Dante Castellano of Simon Kenton

4th Place - Kaden Darbro of St. Xavier

5th Place - Alex Rivera of Moore

6th Place - Braden Wyatt of Bourbon County

7th Place - Joe Slone of Johnson Central

8th Place - Dwayne Johnson of Eastern

1st Place Match

Saul Ervin (Union County) 53-1, Jr. over Blake Evans (Pleasure Ridge Park) 42-4, Jr. (Fall 5:45).

3rd Place Match

Dante Castellano (Simon Kenton) 39-2, Sr. over Kaden Darbro (St. Xavier) 35-14, Jr. (MD 13-2).

5th Place Match

Alex Rivera (Moore) 47-12, So. over Braden Wyatt (Bourbon County) 31-6, Sr. (Dec 8-6).

7th Place Match

Joe Slone (Johnson Central) 41-10, Sr. over Dwayne Johnson (Eastern) 22-7, Sr. (Dec 5-3).



138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bryce Sheffer of Union County

2nd Place - Konner Kraeszig of St. Xavier

3rd Place - Trent Johnson of John Hardin

4th Place - Austin Nixon of Dixie Heights

5th Place - Zach Holub of Cooper

6th Place - Justin Torgerson of Lafayette

7th Place - Davis Noah of LaRue County

8th Place - Kestin McClain of McCracken County

1st Place Match

Bryce Sheffer (Union County) 55-0, Sr. over Konner Kraeszig (St. Xavier) 33-4, Jr. (Dec 9-4).

3rd Place Match

Trent Johnson (John Hardin) 56-4, Jr. over Austin Nixon (Dixie Heights) 43-10, Sr. (Fall 0:51).

5th Place Match

Zach Holub (Cooper) 41-10, Jr. over Justin Torgerson (Lafayette) 12-4, Sr. (Dec 9-2).

7th Place Match

Davis Noah (LaRue County) 57-6, Jr. over Kestin McClain (McCracken County) 22-10, Jr. (Dec 7-3).



145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joey Roberts of Woodford County

2nd Place - Clayton Hanson of St. Xavier

3rd Place - Chance Oxford of Union County

4th Place - Blake Gamble of Johnson Central

5th Place - Noah Duke of Ryle

6th Place - Kevin Vazquez of Lafayette

7th Place - Drevon Jones of Newport

8th Place - Tristin Garcia of Male

1st Place Match

Joey Roberts (Woodford County) 47-3, Sr. over Clayton Hanson (St. Xavier) 19-3, Sr. (MD 12-3).

3rd Place Match

Chance Oxford (Union County) 51-4, Sr. over Blake Gamble (Johnson Central) 40-9, Jr. (Dec 7-0).

5th Place Match

Noah Duke (Ryle) 30-8, 7th. over Kevin Vazquez (Lafayette) 39-11, Jr. (Dec 4-2).

7th Place Match

Drevon Jones (Newport) 39-15, Jr. over Tristin Garcia (Male) 45-12, Jr. (Dec 5-1).



152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zane Brown of Male

2nd Place - Cody Huston of Cooper

3rd Place - Micah Ervin of Union County

4th Place - Dallas Miles of St. Xavier

5th Place - Christian Shelby of Henry Clay

6th Place - Colin Stevens of Trigg County

7th Place - Keaon Taylor of Doss

8th Place - Dax Hays of Montgomery County

1st Place Match

Zane Brown (Male) 55-1, So. over Cody Huston (Cooper) 44-1, Sr. (Dec 6-5).

3rd Place Match

Micah Ervin (Union County) 50-7, Fr. over Dallas Miles (St. Xavier) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 8-4).

5th Place Match

Christian Shelby (Henry Clay) 33-12, Sr. over Colin Stevens (Trigg County) 30-12, Fr. (Dec 10-5).

7th Place Match

Keaon Taylor (Doss) 32-9, Jr. over Dax Hays (Montgomery County) 40-11, Sr. (Dec 7-6).



160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Geordan Blanton of Johnson Central

2nd Place - Cameron Ward of St. Xavier

3rd Place - Mason Smith of Walton-Verona

4th Place - Jared Branch of Fern Creek

5th Place - Dylan Gray of Caldwell County

6th Place - Dalton Bell of LaRue County

7th Place - Lucas Carrillo of Oldham County

8th Place - Isacc Nichols of North Hardin

1st Place Match

Geordan Blanton (Johnson Central) 42-1, Sr. over Cameron Ward (St. Xavier) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 7-4).

3rd Place Match

Mason Smith (Walton-Verona) 42-4, Jr. over Jared Branch (Fern Creek) 60-4, Sr. (Dec 1-0).

5th Place Match

Dylan Gray (Caldwell County) 42-5, Jr. over Dalton Bell (LaRue County) 26-6, Jr. (Fall 1:38).

7th Place Match

Lucas Carrillo (Oldham County) 51-9, Jr. over Isacc Nichols (North Hardin) 32-11, Sr. (Dec 4-2).



170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Casey Cornett of Simon Kenton

2nd Place - Joe Jackson of Johnson Central

3rd Place - Diion Leavell of Christian County

4th Place - Jacob Bratcher of DuPont Manual

5th Place - Braden Mulcahy of Walton-Verona

6th Place - Matthias Ervin of Union County

7th Place - Sam Jenkins of North Oldham

8th Place - Kaleb Campbell of Cooper

1st Place Match

Casey Cornett (Simon Kenton) 56-3, Sr. over Joe Jackson (Johnson Central) 43-4, So. (Fall 1:21).

3rd Place Match

Diion Leavell (Christian County) 32-3, Jr. over Jacob Bratcher (DuPont Manual) 47-3, Jr. (Dec 9-7).

5th Place Match

Braden Mulcahy (Walton-Verona) 34-9, So. over Matthias Ervin (Union County) 47-11, Fr. (Dec 3-1).

7th Place Match

Sam Jenkins (North Oldham) 48-8, So. over Kaleb Campbell (Cooper) 41-9, Jr. (Fall 3:26).



182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Max Andreoni of Woodford County

2nd Place - Elijah Jackson of Simon Kenton

3rd Place - Avery Buckman of Union County

4th Place - Chase Blanton of Harrison County

5th Place - Katayvon Anthony of Hopkinsville

6th Place - Matthew Horn of Johnson Central

7th Place - Kevin Schantz of Meade County

8th Place - Niko Bussell of Christian County

1st Place Match

Max Andreoni (Woodford County) 55-0, Sr. over Elijah Jackson (Simon Kenton) 40-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 0:00 (28-13)).

3rd Place Match

Avery Buckman (Union County) 52-3, Sr. over Chase Blanton (Harrison County) 59-4, So. (Fall 4:08).

5th Place Match

Katayvon Anthony (Hopkinsville) 28-5, Sr. over Matthew Horn (Johnson Central) 34-7, So. (Dec 7-5).

7th Place Match

Kevin Schantz (Meade County) 51-6, Jr. over Niko Bussell (Christian County) 31-16, Fr. (Dec 7-3).



195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - David Woods of Calloway County

2nd Place - Matt Steven of LaRue County

3rd Place - Kadin Kulmer of Trinity (Louisville)

4th Place - Brady Taylor of Johnson Central

5th Place - Ray Karl Irving of Henry Clay

6th Place - Andrew Varble of Woodford County

7th Place - Daniel Kimbell of Oldham County

8th Place - Steven Brown of Doss

1st Place Match

David Woods (Calloway County) 43-1, Jr. over Matt Steven (LaRue County) 59-1, Sr. (Fall 2:44).

3rd Place Match

Kadin Kulmer (Trinity (Louisville)) 45-5, So. over Brady Taylor (Johnson Central) 38-6, Sr. (Dec 9-8).

5th Place Match

Ray Karl Irving (Henry Clay) 22-5, Jr. over Andrew Varble (Woodford County) 46-12, Sr. (MD 11-0).

7th Place Match

Daniel Kimbell (Oldham County) 10-4, Jr. over Steven Brown (Doss) 32-10, Sr. (Inj. 0:00).



220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bryan Pratt of Meade County

2nd Place - Colby Culver of Calloway County

3rd Place - Alex Horn of Johnson Central

4th Place - Zachariah Jones of Central Hardin

5th Place - Jacob Peters of Dixie Heights

6th Place - Ben Fooks of Bourbon County

7th Place - Lawrence Malala of Jeffersontown

8th Place - Jonathan Gregory of Wayne County

1st Place Match

Bryan Pratt (Meade County) 46-9, So. over Colby Culver (Calloway County) 51-4, Sr. (Dec 8-7).

3rd Place Match

Alex Horn (Johnson Central) 32-9, So. over Zachariah Jones (Central Hardin) 33-5, So. (Fall 1:19).

5th Place Match

Jacob Peters (Dixie Heights) 46-11, Sr. over Ben Fooks (Bourbon County) 27-7, Sr. (MD 8-0).

7th Place Match

Lawrence Malala (Jeffersontown) 27-4, Sr. over Jonathan Gregory (Wayne County) 29-17, So. (Dec 7-0).



285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hunter Ruber of Walton-Verona

2nd Place - Kairus Washington of Dixie Heights

3rd Place - Justus Williams of Madison Southern

4th Place - Byron Pierce of Johnson Central

5th Place - Christian Denney of Wayne County

6th Place - David Nikolao of Fort Campbell

7th Place - Isaac Marret of St. Xavier

8th Place - Payton Snyder of Union County

1st Place Match

Hunter Ruber (Walton-Verona) 38-6, Sr. over Kairus Washington (Dixie Heights) 51-5, Jr. (Dec 5-3).

3rd Place Match

Justus Williams (Madison Southern) 36-2, Sr. over Byron Pierce (Johnson Central) 40-6, So. (Fall 4:04).

5th Place Match

Christian Denney (Wayne County) 43-7, So. over David Nikolao (Fort Campbell) 13-4, Sr. (Dec 4-2).

7th Place Match

Isaac Marret (St. Xavier) 28-7, Jr. over Payton Snyder (Union County) 38-18, Jr. (Dec 4-1).