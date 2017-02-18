KHSAA results - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KHSAA results

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Zeke Escalera of Union County
2nd Place - Preston Mattingly of Apollo
3rd Place - Brendan Pye of Scott
4th Place - Thomas Deck of Madison Central
5th Place - Rickey Garcia of John Hardin
6th Place - Carson Deckard of Oldham County
7th Place - Migdoel Ocasio of Simon Kenton
8th Place - Bryce Moberly of North Oldham
1st Place Match
Zeke Escalera (Union County) 50-0, 8th. over Preston Mattingly (Apollo) 43-5, So. (Dec 8-3).
3rd Place Match
Brendan Pye (Scott) 50-3, So. over Thomas Deck (Madison Central) 48-5, Fr. (OT 6-5).
5th Place Match
Rickey Garcia (John Hardin) 45-9, So. over Carson Deckard (Oldham County) 54-6, Fr. (MD 9-0).
7th Place Match
Migdoel Ocasio (Simon Kenton) 42-15, So. over Bryce Moberly (North Oldham) 50-19, Fr. (Dec 7-4).

113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cagen Wallace of Wayne County
2nd Place - Brandon Miller of Taylor County
3rd Place - Adam Bender of Woodford County
4th Place - Gabe Adams of Union County
5th Place - Shay Horton of Ryle
6th Place - Michael Mattox of Harrison County
7th Place - Daylon Stafford of Sheldon Clark
8th Place - Tristen Spalding of Walton-Verona
1st Place Match
Cagen Wallace (Wayne County) 57-0, Jr. over Brandon Miller (Taylor County) 37-3, Jr. (Dec 5-2).
3rd Place Match
Adam Bender (Woodford County) 49-2, Jr. over Gabe Adams (Union County) 39-5, Fr. (Dec 3-2).
5th Place Match
Shay Horton (Ryle) 47-11, So. over Michael Mattox (Harrison County) 50-8, Sr. (Dec 6-5).
7th Place Match
Daylon Stafford (Sheldon Clark) 38-7, So. over Tristen Spalding (Walton-Verona) 31-13, Fr. (Dec 2-0).

120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brady Wells of Campbell County
2nd Place - Brody Haverstick of John Hardin
3rd Place - Nate Wheeler of St. Xavier
4th Place - Chase Yost of Woodford County
5th Place - Blake Roth of Walton-Verona
6th Place - Tyler Storck of Henry Clay
7th Place - Sam Bacon of Union County
8th Place - Matt Mills of Sheldon Clark
1st Place Match
Brady Wells (Campbell County) 50-3, Sr. over Brody Haverstick (John Hardin) 39-10, Sr. (Dec 9-4).
3rd Place Match
Nate Wheeler (St. Xavier) 39-4, So. over Chase Yost (Woodford County) 54-4, Fr. (UTB 2-1).
5th Place Match
Blake Roth (Walton-Verona) 41-10, Jr. over Tyler Storck (Henry Clay) 32-5, Jr. (Dec 5-3).
7th Place Match
Sam Bacon (Union County) 49-8, So. over Matt Mills (Sheldon Clark) 35-10, Sr. (MD 13-2).

126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryan Moore of Walton-Verona
2nd Place - Austin Cook of St. Xavier
3rd Place - Tylan Tucker of Woodford County
4th Place - Tanner Yenter of Campbell County
5th Place - Colton Lampe of Fern Creek
6th Place - Drew Johnson of North Oldham
7th Place - Aaron Brossart of Ryle
8th Place - Layne Seibert of Scott
1st Place Match
Ryan Moore (Walton-Verona) 45-2, Jr. over Austin Cook (St. Xavier) 38-6, Sr. (Dec 7-0).
3rd Place Match
Tylan Tucker (Woodford County) 18-2, Jr. over Tanner Yenter (Campbell County) 46-8, Sr. (Dec 3-1).
5th Place Match
Colton Lampe (Fern Creek) 45-7, Jr. over Drew Johnson (North Oldham) 35-16, Sr. (Dec 9-4).
7th Place Match
Aaron Brossart (Ryle) 39-18, Jr. over Layne Seibert (Scott) 33-19, So. (Dec 6-4).

132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Saul Ervin of Union County
2nd Place - Blake Evans of Pleasure Ridge Park
3rd Place - Dante Castellano of Simon Kenton
4th Place - Kaden Darbro of St. Xavier
5th Place - Alex Rivera of Moore
6th Place - Braden Wyatt of Bourbon County
7th Place - Joe Slone of Johnson Central
8th Place - Dwayne Johnson of Eastern
1st Place Match
Saul Ervin (Union County) 53-1, Jr. over Blake Evans (Pleasure Ridge Park) 42-4, Jr. (Fall 5:45).
3rd Place Match
Dante Castellano (Simon Kenton) 39-2, Sr. over Kaden Darbro (St. Xavier) 35-14, Jr. (MD 13-2).
5th Place Match
Alex Rivera (Moore) 47-12, So. over Braden Wyatt (Bourbon County) 31-6, Sr. (Dec 8-6).
7th Place Match
Joe Slone (Johnson Central) 41-10, Sr. over Dwayne Johnson (Eastern) 22-7, Sr. (Dec 5-3).

138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bryce Sheffer of Union County
2nd Place - Konner Kraeszig of St. Xavier
3rd Place - Trent Johnson of John Hardin
4th Place - Austin Nixon of Dixie Heights
5th Place - Zach Holub of Cooper
6th Place - Justin Torgerson of Lafayette
7th Place - Davis Noah of LaRue County
8th Place - Kestin McClain of McCracken County
1st Place Match
Bryce Sheffer (Union County) 55-0, Sr. over Konner Kraeszig (St. Xavier) 33-4, Jr. (Dec 9-4).
3rd Place Match
Trent Johnson (John Hardin) 56-4, Jr. over Austin Nixon (Dixie Heights) 43-10, Sr. (Fall 0:51).
5th Place Match
Zach Holub (Cooper) 41-10, Jr. over Justin Torgerson (Lafayette) 12-4, Sr. (Dec 9-2).
7th Place Match
Davis Noah (LaRue County) 57-6, Jr. over Kestin McClain (McCracken County) 22-10, Jr. (Dec 7-3).

145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Joey Roberts of Woodford County
2nd Place - Clayton Hanson of St. Xavier
3rd Place - Chance Oxford of Union County
4th Place - Blake Gamble of Johnson Central
5th Place - Noah Duke of Ryle
6th Place - Kevin Vazquez of Lafayette
7th Place - Drevon Jones of Newport
8th Place - Tristin Garcia of Male
1st Place Match
Joey Roberts (Woodford County) 47-3, Sr. over Clayton Hanson (St. Xavier) 19-3, Sr. (MD 12-3).
3rd Place Match
Chance Oxford (Union County) 51-4, Sr. over Blake Gamble (Johnson Central) 40-9, Jr. (Dec 7-0).
5th Place Match
Noah Duke (Ryle) 30-8, 7th. over Kevin Vazquez (Lafayette) 39-11, Jr. (Dec 4-2).
7th Place Match
Drevon Jones (Newport) 39-15, Jr. over Tristin Garcia (Male) 45-12, Jr. (Dec 5-1).

152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Zane Brown of Male
2nd Place - Cody Huston of Cooper
3rd Place - Micah Ervin of Union County
4th Place - Dallas Miles of St. Xavier
5th Place - Christian Shelby of Henry Clay
6th Place - Colin Stevens of Trigg County
7th Place - Keaon Taylor of Doss
8th Place - Dax Hays of Montgomery County
1st Place Match
Zane Brown (Male) 55-1, So. over Cody Huston (Cooper) 44-1, Sr. (Dec 6-5).
3rd Place Match
Micah Ervin (Union County) 50-7, Fr. over Dallas Miles (St. Xavier) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 8-4).
5th Place Match
Christian Shelby (Henry Clay) 33-12, Sr. over Colin Stevens (Trigg County) 30-12, Fr. (Dec 10-5).
7th Place Match
Keaon Taylor (Doss) 32-9, Jr. over Dax Hays (Montgomery County) 40-11, Sr. (Dec 7-6).

160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Geordan Blanton of Johnson Central
2nd Place - Cameron Ward of St. Xavier
3rd Place - Mason Smith of Walton-Verona
4th Place - Jared Branch of Fern Creek
5th Place - Dylan Gray of Caldwell County
6th Place - Dalton Bell of LaRue County
7th Place - Lucas Carrillo of Oldham County
8th Place - Isacc Nichols of North Hardin
1st Place Match
Geordan Blanton (Johnson Central) 42-1, Sr. over Cameron Ward (St. Xavier) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 7-4).
3rd Place Match
Mason Smith (Walton-Verona) 42-4, Jr. over Jared Branch (Fern Creek) 60-4, Sr. (Dec 1-0).
5th Place Match
Dylan Gray (Caldwell County) 42-5, Jr. over Dalton Bell (LaRue County) 26-6, Jr. (Fall 1:38).
7th Place Match
Lucas Carrillo (Oldham County) 51-9, Jr. over Isacc Nichols (North Hardin) 32-11, Sr. (Dec 4-2).

170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Casey Cornett of Simon Kenton
2nd Place - Joe Jackson of Johnson Central
3rd Place - Diion Leavell of Christian County
4th Place - Jacob Bratcher of DuPont Manual
5th Place - Braden Mulcahy of Walton-Verona
6th Place - Matthias Ervin of Union County
7th Place - Sam Jenkins of North Oldham
8th Place - Kaleb Campbell of Cooper
1st Place Match
Casey Cornett (Simon Kenton) 56-3, Sr. over Joe Jackson (Johnson Central) 43-4, So. (Fall 1:21).
3rd Place Match
Diion Leavell (Christian County) 32-3, Jr. over Jacob Bratcher (DuPont Manual) 47-3, Jr. (Dec 9-7).
5th Place Match
Braden Mulcahy (Walton-Verona) 34-9, So. over Matthias Ervin (Union County) 47-11, Fr. (Dec 3-1).
7th Place Match
Sam Jenkins (North Oldham) 48-8, So. over Kaleb Campbell (Cooper) 41-9, Jr. (Fall 3:26).

182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Max Andreoni of Woodford County
2nd Place - Elijah Jackson of Simon Kenton
3rd Place - Avery Buckman of Union County
4th Place - Chase Blanton of Harrison County
5th Place - Katayvon Anthony of Hopkinsville
6th Place - Matthew Horn of Johnson Central
7th Place - Kevin Schantz of Meade County
8th Place - Niko Bussell of Christian County
1st Place Match
Max Andreoni (Woodford County) 55-0, Sr. over Elijah Jackson (Simon Kenton) 40-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 0:00 (28-13)).
3rd Place Match
Avery Buckman (Union County) 52-3, Sr. over Chase Blanton (Harrison County) 59-4, So. (Fall 4:08).
5th Place Match
Katayvon Anthony (Hopkinsville) 28-5, Sr. over Matthew Horn (Johnson Central) 34-7, So. (Dec 7-5).
7th Place Match
Kevin Schantz (Meade County) 51-6, Jr. over Niko Bussell (Christian County) 31-16, Fr. (Dec 7-3).

195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - David Woods of Calloway County
2nd Place - Matt Steven of LaRue County
3rd Place - Kadin Kulmer of Trinity (Louisville)
4th Place - Brady Taylor of Johnson Central
5th Place - Ray Karl Irving of Henry Clay
6th Place - Andrew Varble of Woodford County
7th Place - Daniel Kimbell of Oldham County
8th Place - Steven Brown of Doss
1st Place Match
David Woods (Calloway County) 43-1, Jr. over Matt Steven (LaRue County) 59-1, Sr. (Fall 2:44).
3rd Place Match
Kadin Kulmer (Trinity (Louisville)) 45-5, So. over Brady Taylor (Johnson Central) 38-6, Sr. (Dec 9-8).
5th Place Match
Ray Karl Irving (Henry Clay) 22-5, Jr. over Andrew Varble (Woodford County) 46-12, Sr. (MD 11-0).
7th Place Match
Daniel Kimbell (Oldham County) 10-4, Jr. over Steven Brown (Doss) 32-10, Sr. (Inj. 0:00).

220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bryan Pratt of Meade County
2nd Place - Colby Culver of Calloway County
3rd Place - Alex Horn of Johnson Central
4th Place - Zachariah Jones of Central Hardin
5th Place - Jacob Peters of Dixie Heights
6th Place - Ben Fooks of Bourbon County
7th Place - Lawrence Malala of Jeffersontown
8th Place - Jonathan Gregory of Wayne County
1st Place Match
Bryan Pratt (Meade County) 46-9, So. over Colby Culver (Calloway County) 51-4, Sr. (Dec 8-7).
3rd Place Match
Alex Horn (Johnson Central) 32-9, So. over Zachariah Jones (Central Hardin) 33-5, So. (Fall 1:19).
5th Place Match
Jacob Peters (Dixie Heights) 46-11, Sr. over Ben Fooks (Bourbon County) 27-7, Sr. (MD 8-0).
7th Place Match
Lawrence Malala (Jeffersontown) 27-4, Sr. over Jonathan Gregory (Wayne County) 29-17, So. (Dec 7-0).

285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hunter Ruber of Walton-Verona
2nd Place - Kairus Washington of Dixie Heights
3rd Place - Justus Williams of Madison Southern
4th Place - Byron Pierce of Johnson Central
5th Place - Christian Denney of Wayne County
6th Place - David Nikolao of Fort Campbell
7th Place - Isaac Marret of St. Xavier
8th Place - Payton Snyder of Union County
1st Place Match
Hunter Ruber (Walton-Verona) 38-6, Sr. over Kairus Washington (Dixie Heights) 51-5, Jr. (Dec 5-3).
3rd Place Match
Justus Williams (Madison Southern) 36-2, Sr. over Byron Pierce (Johnson Central) 40-6, So. (Fall 4:04).
5th Place Match
Christian Denney (Wayne County) 43-7, So. over David Nikolao (Fort Campbell) 13-4, Sr. (Dec 4-2).
7th Place Match
Isaac Marret (St. Xavier) 28-7, Jr. over Payton Snyder (Union County) 38-18, Jr. (Dec 4-1).

Team

Season Team

Abbr 

Count

Points

1.

Union County 

Union County, KY (GET)

UNIO

13

227.5

2.

St. Xavier 

St. Xavier, KY (GET)

STX

14

191.0

3.

Johnson Central 

Johnson Central, KY (GET)

JOHN

14

171.0

4.

Woodford County 

Woodford County, KY (GET)

WOOD

12

152.0

5.

Walton-Verona 

Walton Verona, KY (GET)

WV

8

123.5

6.

Simon Kenton 

Simon Kenton, KY (GET)

SK

9

115.0

7.

John Hardin 

John Hardin, KY (GET)

JOHA

6

86.5

8.

Oldham County 

Oldham County, KY (GET)

OLDC

12

84.0

9.

Wayne County 

Wayne County, KY (GET)

WAYN

9

76.0

10.

Dixie Heights 

Dixie Heights, KY (GET)

DIXI

7

74.5

11.

Calloway County 

Calloway County, KY (GET)

CALL

6

74.0

12.

LaRue County 

La Rue County, KY (GET)

LARU

10

61.5

12.

Madison Central 

Madison Central, KY (GET)

MADC

11

61.5

14.

Meade County 

Meade County, KY (GET)

MEAD

9

60.0

15.

Cooper 

Cooper, KY (GET)

COOP

5

58.0

16.

Male 

Male, KY (GET)

MALE

7

55.5

17.

Ryle 

Ryle, KY (GET)

RYLE

5

52.0

18.

Scott 

Scott, KY (GET)

SCOT

8

50.0

19.

Fern Creek 

Fern Creek, KY (GET)

FERN

9

49.0

20.

Campbell County 

Campbell County, KY (GET)

CACO

4

48.0

21.

Christian County 

Christian County, KY (GET)

CHCO

10

46.0

22.

Valley 

Valley, KY (GET)

VALL

7

45.5

23.

Taylor County 

Taylor County, KY (GET)

TRCO

6

44.5

24.

Apollo 

Apollo, KY (GET)

APOL

6

44.0

25.

Henry Clay 

Henry Clay, KY (GET)

HENC

4

40.5

26.

Harrison County 

Harrison County, KY (GET)

HARC

11

36.5

27.

Sheldon Clark 

Sheldon Clark, KY (GET)

SHCL

5

35.5

28.

Moore 

Moore, KY (GET)

MOOR

9

35.0

28.

North Oldham 

North Oldham, KY (GET)

NOLD

4

35.0

30.

Trinity (Louisville) 

Trinity (Louisville), KY (GET)

TRIN

9

34.0

