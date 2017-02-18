Discover Dinosaurs Tour at the Owensboro Convention Center

The Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed Tour opened on Saturday (WFIE)

Dinosaurs have invaded the Owensboro Convention Center.

The Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed Tour opened on Saturday.

The exhibit feature dozens of lifelike dinosaur displays. Parents and kids can also test their skills on a mini golf course and learn about paleontologists.

The public is invited to check out the exhibit running through Monday.

Tickets can be bought at the door for $18.

