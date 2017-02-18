USPS holds passport fair in Jasper

Millions of passports are expected to be renewed through 2018.

To accommodate those with busy schedules, the United States Postal Service held a passport fair at several of their branches, including the one in Jasper, Indiana.

The fair allowed people get the process underway quickly, without the need for an appointment.

The U.S. Postal Service says it may now take six weeks for passports to be processed.

You can check the Department of State website for updated information on processing times.

