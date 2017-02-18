HPD: Man threatened to kill his family prior to police chase

No one inside the store, nor the driver of the vehicle was injured. (Viewer submitted photo/ WFIE)

One person is in custody after an attempt to evade police.

Henry Dixon, 20-years-old, was taken into custody after leading Henderson Police on a pursuit through parts of Henderson. Police say he crashed his car into a gas pump at the EZ Shop off Clay Street and Highway 41.

Two people were inside the building at the time of the crash. We're told one customer and one employee made it out with no injuries.

"The customer reached over, grabbed the employee, drug her over the counter trying to get her out of the building," Officer Jennifer Richmond told 14 News. "The clerk had a mindset to hit the emergency pump shutoff button at the register, which saved further lives-both of these people are heroes."

Prior to the start of the chase Dixon threatened to kill his family, the press release states.

After a 911 call informed dispatch of the threats, an officer located Dixon on Barrett Boulevard and began to approach the vehicle when Dixon fled.

According to the press release, a fuel pump at the EZ Shop on Clay Street was hit by Dixon's vehicle, which continued into the store. Dixon took off on foot after his vehicle crashed into the store.

Officers pursued Dixon on foot and he was caught, according to the press release. Dixon did suffer an injury, but the press release says it is a non-life threatening injury. No one else was hurt.

Dixon is being charged with:

Fleeing, 1st Degree.

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.

Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree.

