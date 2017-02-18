USI basketball programs to celebrate 8 players during Senior Day

Hopkins County raked in about a half a million dollars more than they expected from their occupational tax last year.More >>
Mount Carmel is voting on that water rate increase to help a problem that most cities across the country must deal with and that is water lines that need to be replaced because of how long they have been underground they are the original pipes and they are just too old.More >>
A jury has been picked in the trial of Michael Loveless. He's the Evansville firefighter accused of raping someone in February 2016.More >>
While most of Madisonville's firefighters already double as EMTs, the chief is trying to certify his entire staff.More >>
The Sycamore Foundation held it's 12th annual "Walking for Dreams" run in downtown Evansville.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
When Piedmont Community Charter School, in Gaston County, gave out the school's yearbook last week two seniors had lines of Sharpie next to their photos where their senior quote was slated to be.More >>
A Richards disposal crew made a gruesome discovery Monday morning.More >>
A woman is dead following a house fire in the 2600 block of E. General Wainwright early Sunday morning. There were seven people in the home - an elderly man, two women and four children, said Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray. All were able to get out of the home, but one of the women died later in the day due to smoke inhalation, Murray said. The call that there was a fire came in at 5:49 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, Murray said. The woman who di...More >>
The buyer assumed the ring was a piece of costume jewelry and only decided in the last few months to have it appraised.More >>
