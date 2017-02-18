USI basketball programs to celebrate 8 players during Senior Day

Both the USI Men's and Women's basketball team are having phenomenal seasons and they will be celebrating a huge reason for that success on Saturday on Senior Day.

The Lady Screaming Eagles will have five seniors leaving after this season and Head Coach Rick Stein says he could not ask for any more out of this group.

"I am really proud of this senior class, all five they are all contributing in every way shape or form not just on the court but their leadership but off the court," explained Coach Stein. "The kind of students they are the things they've done in our community."

On the men's side, they have three seniors: Jeril Taylor, Cortez Macklin, Bobo Drummond.

"He is a legend here for those of us who have really gotten to know him," said Rodney Watson, head coach for the USI men's team. "Just in the way that he really carries himself, how much he cares how hard he works and what he has done for our program."

"He has really picked me up a lot so I really respect him as a person and he truly became my brother and Cortez Macklin it is just a blessing having been able to play with him for so long," explained Taylor.

Taylor has had a breakout season. The reigning Division-II player of the month just reached 1000 career points in Thursday's game.

"And another guy that has given himself to the program, very talented and he has taken that talent and helped us become a talented team," Coach Watson explained.

For all combined eight seniors, they say they will miss the Screaming Eagle way.

"A lot of memories playing in this gym, when I first got into this gym you know I was not to my full potential," Taylor explained. "You know I was lacking in a lot of areas but being here picked me up physically mentally, just being here I am going to miss everything about playing in this gym."

The women tip off against McKendree University Saturday at 1 p.m. and the men at 3:15 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.