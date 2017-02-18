Woman charged with DUI after hitting parked truck

An Evansville woman is being charged with Driving While Intoxicated, after she was stopped by an Indiana State Police Trooper.

According to the police report, around 1 a.m. on Saturday ISP Trooper Brock Buchanan noticed Stephanie Stearns, 28-years-old, of Evansville, driving a black car with front end damage, backing up into a yard. Nearby, a parked truck with front end damage was noticed by the trooper.

While talking with Sterns, Trooper Buchanan saw two open alcohol containers inside the vehicle. According to the ISP press release, Sterns' BAC was 0.21 percent and she tested positive for Marijuana.

Sterns is being held on bond at the Knox County Jail.

