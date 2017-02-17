Dozen employees for Owensboro store participate in "A Day without Immigrants" boycott

A dozen employees at Sun Windows in Owensboro didn't show up for work yesterday.

It was all part of a nationwide boycott Thursday called, "A Day without Immigrants." Some of those workers may not have jobs on Monday.

Sun Windows President Frank Anderson tells me he heard on Wednesday that more than a dozen employees might be "no call, no show" on Thursday as part of "A Day without Immigrants."

That's when Anderson held a meeting with the employees and told them if they don't show up to work, then their absence will be considered unexcused. The next day, 12 employees were "no call, no show."

On Friday, all of them reported to work.

According to company policy, Sun Windows could have fired the employees, but managers instead suspended them for three days without pay. Anderson says after hearing that, all 12 employees who didn't report on Thursday and three others decided to walk off the job on Friday. "It created a major burden for our current employees who had to pick up the slack and we certainly faced a risk of dissevering the customers and losing business,” Frank Anderson, Sun Windows President.

Anderson says if the employees want their jobs back on Monday, they'll be reviewed on a case by case basis. Anderson went onto say Sun Windows is hiring and he's looking for hard working people including veterans.

