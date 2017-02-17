Loved ones gather to celebrate life of Henderson woman - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Loved ones gather to celebrate life of Henderson woman

Posted by Paige Hagan, Reporter
Connect
Stephanie Fulkerson releases her purple balloons, the color of domestic violence victims, in honor of her friend Laura Eastwood. Stephanie Fulkerson releases her purple balloons, the color of domestic violence victims, in honor of her friend Laura Eastwood.
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Friends and family celebrated the life of Laura Eastwood, the wife shot and killed by her husband in a murder-suicide.

Dozens of people gathered at the K-Mart parking lot in Henderson Friday night to pray and release balloons into the sky.

{PREVIOUS: Police: Husband shot & killed his wife before killing himself; names released}

"I wish I could have told her I loved her one more time or hugged her one more time," cried Laura's close friend, Stephanie Fulkerson.

Laura Eastwood's sudden death stunned the people closest to her, including her best friend, Stephanie.

She tells us Laura married Kyle Eastwood over a year ago. Family members say they didn't suspect anything about Laura and Kyle's marriage that showed signs of abuse.

"I'm mad...I'm hurt," Stephanie Fulkerson said. "She didn't deserve this, she didn't. She was the type of person that if you needed something and she didn't have anything, she would give you what she had. That's just the type of person she was. She would walk into the room, and her smile just lit it up."

Laura's mother, Cathy Brown, tells us there's a void now that can't be filled.

"She could walk into a room and light it up with the biggest smile," Cathy Brown told 14 News. "I'll never get to see that again."

"She was a good person, she was. She is...and she'll continue to live on," Fulkerson said.

Laura Eastwood leaves behind two young children. We're told they will go on to live with their fathers.

Family members tell us they will make sure her children will never forget their mother.

"We are all going to make sure that they will remember what a special person their mother was," Brown said.

