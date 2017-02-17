Hagedorn's expansion on the way

An expansion is in the works for a west side restaurant and bar, Hagendorn's.

Hagedorn's general manager, Natasha McKinney says all the employees were let go Monday because the restaurant will be shut down for six to nine months for a renovation and expansion.

One of the new owners, Stacey McClellan, says the expansion will be for covered outdoor seating and inside family style seating.

McClellan says they are building a new facade so the building is structurally sound.

She says they still have to go through a few more zoning easement approvals next month before they can get to work.

If everything goes as planned the additional space would bring a new kitchen, freezer, cooler and handicap restrooms.

One of the neighboring business owners says the restaurant got a facelift.

" I think it's great, I think that Franklin street is really growing and I think that doing a facelift on this end of Franklin street is going to bring a lot more people down here. And its going to be bigger so more people are going to be able to go in there to eat. They've always had wonderful food so I'm pretty excited to see what they come up with next," said Brittany Cagle.

McKinney says people are worried that Hagedorn's just won't be the same.

However, the new owners are trying to incorporate pieces of the old Hagedorn's.

McKinney also says they are planning on keeping some of the old menu favorites.

