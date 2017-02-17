Wood Memorial Lady Trojans a win away from return to state championship game

The Wood Memorial Lady Trojans head to Jeffersonville High School to take on Tindley at Semi-State on Saturday.

Wood Memorial head coach Johnnie Bartley, described their opponent as one who likes to run and can definitely put the ball away. The Trojan players say they are excited and more than ready to play in this game.

"They shoot the ball and they shoot the ball," explained Head coach Bartley. "A lot of three pointers that they put up and so we are going to have to contain them up and down the floor a little bit it will be a track meet but we can score points too so I think if we can defend and rebound a little bit we are going to have a chance."

For the Wood Memorial players, they know only one game is separating them from an appearance in the State Championship game.

"32 more minutes and we finally get to the state championship and all week long we have been working hard preparing for this Tindley game and I think we are just ready for it to be Saturday," said Wood Memorial senior guard Carsen Robinson.

"It has been a dream ever since the '07 team did it you know, it's like state is right there, it is almost like we can touch it," explained Brenna Maikranz, a senior guard for the Lady Trojans. "I mean one game at a time we have to get through semi-state, it's just unbelievable I just never thought I would be here."

Tip-off from Jeffersonville is set for 3 p.m. CST on Saturday.

