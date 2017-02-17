Hanson looking into hiring Hopkins County Sheriff's Deputies part-time

Police said an armed burglary suspect was shot and killed by a homeowner during a break-in on Sunday.More >>
Evansville Police said they found Arris Mctier bleeding from her head, arms, and body at her home on Ridgeway Avenue Saturday afternoon. Police said her son Christopher Gilmore attacked her after being fed up with how he was being treated. Neighbors like Miranda Richards said it's sad that an argument like this ended violently.More >>
The Sycamore Foundation held it's 12th annual "Walking for Dreams" run in downtown Evansville.More >>
Dozens of AT&T employees in Evansville walked out of work on Friday, it's is part of a nationwide protest where they're worried that their jobs may be outsourced. Since then, they've been out in the front of the store, spreading the same message to whoever drives by.More >>
Kentucky State Police are on the scene of a crash outside of Central City in Muhlenberg County.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
The manager of the harbor said California sea lions are likely in their migratory and looking for handouts. When people hand food to the animals, he said, “That’s unfortunately what can happen.”More >>
