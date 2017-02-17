Hanson looking into hiring Hopkins County Sheriff's Deputies part-time

Ever since the new Walmart in Hanson opened, police runs to the store have spiked.

Numbers pulled from the Hopkins County Sheriff's office say that in December 2015 there were 48 calls to Hanson. Just a year later, those numbers have nearly doubled to 92.

Shoppers like Linda Crick tells us, having greater police presence couldn't hurt.

"For elderly people they need more protection i think, just to kind of check the parking lot, things like that," she said.

Hanson Mayor Mickey Demoss has been weighing his options for months. Demoss says there's no room in their current budget to create a new position.

He says hiring Hopkins County Deputies on the side would give them the security they need, and cost less.

"I Don't have to pay them workman's comp, don't have to pay the additional law enforcement liability, they already got it. If we have a deputy that gets in trouble down here, all he's got immediate access to every deputy in the county.," says Demoss.

He's been meeting with Sheriff Matt Sanderson about this for months. Sanderson does agree that it's time for a police presence there, but he doesn't think hiring his deputies part time is sustainable.

"My deputies would get burned out. you know and if they get burned out then the service goes down in other areas," Sanderson.

The deputies would charge the city a minimum 40 dollar an hour rate. With all the new business coming to the new Walmart, the city hasn't gotten their take yet.

Demoss says Hanson's population is under 1,000, making them too small to charge a payroll tax. The city also won't get any property tax dollars from Walmart until October. City officials are hopeful that the new shopping center coming to town will produce new tax revenue. The city is also coping with a recent water rate increase. Alcohol sales have also been approved in town, but suitors haven't been selected yet, leaving the city without a way to profit off them for several months.

Mayor Demoss says he'll wait until those tax dollars come in, before moving forward.

As another option, there is a new Kentucky Law that would allow a retired police officer, who's been out of the force for at least 20 years, to serve for a city at a per-hour pay rate.

Hopkins County sheriff's office has hired two new deputies, they're still completing their training. once they complete their training, the Hopkins County Sheriff's office will have 16 total deputies in the field.

