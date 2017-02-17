Students read to animals at VHS

Dogs like Doctor Suess, too. At least that's what a group of students at Resurrection in Vanderburgh County say.

The third graders read to the animals at the Vanderburgh Humane Society Friday. Dogs, cats, and even bunnies listened as the students read all types of books.

Back in October, Advocate Matt Hart spoke to Resurrection students about bulling. At the end of Matt's presentation, he challenged the students to go out and do good deeds for others.

The challenge lit a spark in these third graders.

The students also collected a truckload of towels, blankets, pillows, sheets, and washcloths for the Ozanam Family Shelter through a campaign they called "Happiness Starts With You".

