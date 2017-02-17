Jail officials trying to keep drugs out

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding wants a piece of equipment to help keep drugs out of the jail.

Officers recently found 47 grams of meth on one inmate. Now, they're looking into buying a total body scanning device to check people for drugs as they're booked.

That device would cost $150,000 and would help deputies find drugs hidden inside inmates bodies.

They're not legally allowed to perform cavity searches unless they have reason to.

Fewer drugs inside the jail would lead to fewer lockdowns. That's when inmates have to leave the main area and get locked

"We had drugs in the jail in 1981, we have drugs in the jail in 2017. Now, will we try to take steps? i go back to, we are severely short-staffed here, we don't have enough guards to manage this place. It doesn't allow us to do thorough searches, we have things going on all the time. These are deviant people and they do things against the norm." Says Sheriff Wedding

Sheriff Wedding tells 14 News they book nearly 9,000 people a year--that's about 170 people a week. So, this device, if they get it could possibly stop a lot of drugs from getting into the jail.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved