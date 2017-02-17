Fourth grader becomes principal for a day

A Meadow Lands Elementary School student in Daviess County took a break from classes today to help manage the school.

Fourth Grader Keegan Hatfield was principal for the day at Meadowlands after making his reading goals and earning 400 points.

He began his day by welcoming students, checking out the "behind the scene" places in the school like the kitchen, and giving other students awards.

Hatfield also got to play a prank on his teacher by handing her a fake pink slip.

