Fourth grader becomes principal for a day

Police said an armed burglary suspect was shot and killed by a homeowner during a break-in on Sunday.More >>
Police said an armed burglary suspect was shot and killed by a homeowner during a break-in on Sunday.More >>
Evansville Police said they found Arris Mctier bleeding from her head, arms, and body at her home on Ridgeway Avenue Saturday afternoon. Police said her son Christopher Gilmore attacked her after being fed up with how he was being treated. Neighbors like Miranda Richards said it's sad that an argument like this ended violently.More >>
Evansville Police said they found Arris Mctier bleeding from her head, arms, and body at her home on Ridgeway Avenue Saturday afternoon. Police said her son Christopher Gilmore attacked her after being fed up with how he was being treated. Neighbors like Miranda Richards said it's sad that an argument like this ended violently.More >>
The Sycamore Foundation held it's 12th annual "Walking for Dreams" run in downtown Evansville.More >>
The Sycamore Foundation held it's 12th annual "Walking for Dreams" run in downtown Evansville.More >>
Dozens of AT&T employees in Evansville walked out of work on Friday, it's is part of a nationwide protest where they're worried that their jobs may be outsourced. Since then, they've been out in the front of the store, spreading the same message to whoever drives by.More >>
Dozens of AT&T employees in Evansville walked out of work on Friday, it's is part of a nationwide protest where they're worried that their jobs may be outsourced. Since then, they've been out in the front of the store, spreading the same message to whoever drives by.More >>
Kentucky State Police are on the scene of a crash outside of Central City in Muhlenberg County.More >>
Kentucky State Police are on the scene of a crash outside of Central City in Muhlenberg County.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.More >>
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>