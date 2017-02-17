Local hospitals see increase in flu

Doctors are seeing more people with the flu this week.

At Deaconess Hospital and Gateway, of the 218 flu tests given, 26 turned out positive for the flu.

That doesn't include individual doctor's offices or urgent care flu tests.

St. Mary's hospital officials say in January, only a little under 5% of tests were coming back positive. However, that percentage has almost tripled this month.

We spoke with one of St. Mary's emergency medicine physicians who says those numbers are typical for flu season.

Hospital officials say in Indiana they have seen norovirus, strep, and RSV all making the rounds, in addition to flu.

St. Mary's infection control director wants to remind everyone that there is still time to get your flu shot. Typical flu season continues on into the spring.

